Queen Shirley Foundation Launches Virtual Art Workshops to Increase Mental Health Access
New Go Fund Me campaign seeks to raise funds for the Queen Shirley Foundation (QSF) to provide a holistic approach to mental health with virtual art workshops.ROMULUS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Shirley Foundation (QSF) is a nonprofit created by Honor First to increase access to mental health services by offering unique workshops with online therapeutic activities for adults, teens, and children. The mission is to reduce the stigma of mental illness, while increasing access to mental health treatment. QSF is fundraising through a new Go Fund Me campaign to offer low cost and free virtual creative workshops as well as cover the cost of supplies for low income participants.
Honor First/QSF therapists facilitate virtual art therapy workshops and community support groups, providing a safe space for self-exploration and authentic personal expression. The mental health workshops currently offered include collective art therapy, lighthouse visualization, and teen programs. In the future, QSF will offer a broader range of workshop topics, seminars, virtual networking, community forums, and specialized activity centers.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), “the average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 in the United States.” One of QSF’s goals is to give those suffering in secret an opportunity to find help for depression that would be more approachable and less intimidating as a first step to treatment. The QSF workshops and groups are an exciting way to engage and motivate by unleashing creativity, helping to shed stress, and building mental stamina.
There is extensive research that proves that art benefits mental health. A study published in BMC Public Health in 2020 found that participation in art programs may increase life satisfaction and promote positive mental health. The Cleveland Clinic explained in a 2020 article about the benefits of using creativity for stress relief during the pandemic, noting how art provides a way to visually express feelings when verbal expression may be too difficult.
QSF provides inclusive mental health services, including everyone who wants to attend art therapy workshops, especially people living on a low income. Depending on the type of workshop, the cost for supplies for each participant ranges from $30 to $110. Donations, no matter how great or small, will provide supplies for someone wanting to attend a workshop and support virtual mental health resources. Financial donations can be made through Go Fund Me using the search term QSF workshops, while local art supplies can be donated in person at the QSF headquarters in Romulus, Michigan.
About QSF:
The Queen Shirley Foundation (QSF) provides a national, holistic approach to mental health through virtual workshops and groups. The new interactive community website focuses on inner-transformation, self-exploration, creativity, and wellbeing education, while supporting networking with other like-minded participants. QSF is a multicultural organization serving all races, ethnicities, and age groups, including individuals with disabilities, older adults, and those living on a low income. The Queen Shirley Foundation was developed as an adjunct and complementary nonprofit organization to Honor First’s professional therapeutic services.
Dr. Jaschon Proctor is the CEO of Honor First, a mental health practice in Michigan that uses 100% telehealth mental health services. As a female CEO of Native American, Nigerian, and Pakistani descent, Dr. Jaschon Proctor knows first-hand the mental health struggles patients and caregivers face and the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in mental health. The Queen Shirley Foundation was founded and named in honor of her mother, Queen Shirley. Her mother’s journey through her mental illness, and its eventual alleviation through a holistic therapeutic approach, convinced Dr. Proctor that an individual’s mental health can be radically and positively altered through the services available at queenshirleyfoundation.org.
