July 2nd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Celebrate Culver City Police and Earn Best Treat
In July, Kids attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Celebrating The Culver City Police Department!
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids...please only bring your sweet parents to enjoy LA's Best Donuts....Sidecar Doughnuts now open in Culver City."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
A Sweet Day in LA is a monthly kids party created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Sweetest Treats. In May, we are celebrating police officers, with The Sweetest Donut Party Ever!
