July 2nd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Celebrate Culver City Police and Earn Best Treat

Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Parties...kids attend A Sweet Day in LA, bring drawing of police officer, and earn LA's Best Donut Treats #asweetdayinla #sidecardonuts #culvercitypolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsors A Sweet Day in LA, kids bring drawing of a police officer to earn LA's Best donut treat. The party is on July 2nd at 9am to 10am

We're grateful to celebrate The Culver City Police Department and inspire kids to appreciate The Men and Women in Blue!"” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good