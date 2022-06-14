Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,987 in the last 365 days.

July 2nd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Celebrate Culver City Police and Earn Best Treat

Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Parties...kids attend A Sweet Day in LA, bring drawing of police officer, and earn LA's Best Donut Treats #asweetdayinla #sidecardonuts #culvercitypolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Parties...kids attend A Sweet Day in LA, bring drawing of police officer, and earn LA's Best Donut Treats #asweetdayinla #sidecardonuts #culvercitypolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsors A Sweet Day in LA, kids bring drawing of a police officer to earn LA's Best donut treat. The party is on July 2nd at 9am to 10am

We're grateful to celebrate The Culver City Police Department and inspire kids to appreciate The Men and Women in Blue!"”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and sponsoring; meaningful work programs for kids, sweet parties, and trips to party for good.

Recruiting for Good sponsors A Sweet Day in LA, a monthly kids party to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Best Treats. Kids bring drawings to earn the sweets (donuts, ice cream, and chocolate too).

In July, Kids attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Celebrating The Culver City Police Department!

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids...please only bring your sweet parents to enjoy LA's Best Donuts....Sidecar Doughnuts now open in Culver City."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to see the world for good...Join the club...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and support Girl Gigs (preparing them for life). And rewarding travel. #rewardingtravel #seetheworldforgood #helplocally #travelglobally #recruitingforgood www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

Have a Kid in a Sports Team? We love to help teams save money on travel to see the world for good. www.EarnTravelSavings.com #traveltheworld #seekidsplay #seethworldforgood

A Sweet Day in LA is a monthly kids party created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to have fun, teach positive values, and reward LA's Sweetest Treats. In May, we are celebrating police officers, with The Sweetest Donut Party Ever!

Kids bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Sweets. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

July 2nd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Celebrate Culver City Police and Earn Best Treat

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.