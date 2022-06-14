YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW ROWLAND HEIGHTS OFFICE
This new location signifies the expansion of our growing company and with this grand opening!”ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its business continuing to rapidly expand faster than ever before, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced its newest office in Rowland Heights, California. This latest location of the award-winning real estate brokerage will be managed by area team leader Freeman Wang, whose accolades include being one of the top producing real estate agents in Southern California. The new location is the company’s 3rd branch and serves customers throughout the east Los Angeles area.
“We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!” added Chelsea Villarreal, COO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second! It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.”
With the opening of the Rowland Heights office, local residents will benefit from YHSGR’s unique value proposition. As one of the fastest-growing real estate agencies in the country, YHSGR guides its clients every step of the way, embodying its mission to positively impact the lives of people through second mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving. The agency’s proprietary platform works behind the scenes so agents can focus on client relations and sales. YHSGR partners with top producing real estate agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into marketing-leading businesses.
In his role at YHSGR, Wang successfully initiated the use of social media and helped China-based clients buy and sell homes in California. He has numerous award wins to his name, including the Century 21 Centurion award and RE/MAX Top 100 Agent of 2018. A homeowner and investor himself, Wang resides in Chino Hills, California with his wife and two children.
“In today’s real estate market SHIFT, selecting the highest performing real estate brokerage is critical when buying or selling a home. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we have an excellent track record and performance guarantees to keep our clients happy,” said Wang. “After several years of incredible experience at YHSGR, I couldn’t be more excited to lead our new Rowland Heights branch and provide local residents with quality, trusted service.”
“Whether you are fresh out of college, want to pursue a new career in real estate, or an industry veteran – you will achieve higher levels of success faster at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty!” added Lori Hintz, Managing Broker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Are You Ready to Change Lives, Impact Your Community and Live the Life You Were Born to Live?”
At the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony, Freeman Wang delivered his speech: “This new location signifies the expansion of our growing company and with this grand opening, I’m excited for the opportunity to help more families achieve their real estate goals and dreams. Not only that, we look forward to working closely with other local real estate agents when buying and selling real estate.
With the achievement of these goals, we plan to continue our community outreach by donating a portion of every commission check to local non profits such as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) so that they can continue to help those in need suffering from diseases like non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.
We are so very excited to bring our vision to a new community! To be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate!”
Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty shared the partnership principle: working together increases the odds of winning together. Mother Teresa was so wise when she said, “I can do what you cannot do, and you can do what I cannot do. Together we can do great things.” You may be able to go faster alone, but you can certainly go farther if you go together!
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
