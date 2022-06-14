Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 4300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:04 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect stated he had a knife and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, June 13, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

