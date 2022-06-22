EpicVIN Launches Vehicle History Report App for Android Users

EpicVIN App Gives Auto Buyers and Dealers Vehicle History Data at their Fingertips. Available now for download in the Google Play store.

EpicVIN Launches Vehicle History Report App for Android Users

EpicVIN announced today the launch of a mobile app designed to make sharing and checking vehicle history reports easier than ever. EpicVIN is a leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider.

Available now for download in the Google Play store, the EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app makes checking a vehicle’s data by VIN simple, wherever you are. The app includes an innovative new barcode scanning feature, which automatically reads and determines the VIN of a vehicle. Whether you are shopping for a previously owned vehicle online, at a dealership, or from an independent owner, the EpicVIN mobile app provides the vehicle history data you need to make the most informed purchasing decision.

The new EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app delivers EpicVIN’s industry-leading vehicle history reports to your mobile device. Using the barcode scanning feature, auto buyers and dealers can instantly bring up a detailed look at a vehicle’s history, including information on previous owners, current mileage, accident data, and more. Each user-friendly mobile vehicle history report from EpicVIN uses infographics to make the information simple and easy to understand for all users.

EpicVIN Vehicle History Reports Make Car Shopping Simple

Every EpicVIN vehicle history report includes details about a used vehicle’s previous owners, including estimated miles driven per year, the last reported odometer reading, when the vehicle was purchased, and the years of use. A user-friendly mobile interface makes the report simple to read, and the vehicle information can be read and saved for later use. Vehicle data include year, make, model, trim, engine, style, steering type, fuel, height/length/width, seating, tires, highway vs city mileage, invoice price, and MSRP. A sample vehicle history report can be found here: https://epicvin.com/sample-vehicle-history-report.

The EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app protects a buyer’s investment in a previously owned vehicle. In addition to the past owner and current vehicle information, the app clearly compares the car to other similar vehicles available in the surrounding area. With vehicle history information available instantly via your mobile device, making a smart buying decision is simpler than ever. From safety recall information to insurance records, both dealers and individual car buyers must identify and understand a wealth of vehicle history information before making a new investment. EpicVIN’s new mobile app makes the process easier than ever before, wherever you are.

“You should know how many owners have driven a vehicle before you make the decision to purchase it,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “From its accident history to miles driven annually, and annual maintenance performed – checking a vehicle’s full history report before purchasing it is important. EpicVIN is the best in the business at providing this data to both buyers and auto dealers, and we’re proud to now offer digital vehicle history reports straight to your mobile device.”

Learn more: https://epicvin.com/