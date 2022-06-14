The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents A Political Diary

The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents This Author's Many Experiences In Politics On The National, State, And Local Level

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert Keighton recounts his numerous encounters with various high-profile politicians and reveals the strength and possibilities of politics in an intimate and engrossing book entitled A Political Diary. The author’s detailed retelling transports readers as if they were with the author during the significant event. Aside from his memorable encounters with politicians such as John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Barry Goldwater, Top O’Neil, and many others, Keighton also provides insights into the possibilities of politics.

A small fraction of the book recounts the author’s first encounter with a president, quoting “It was 1944, and President Franklin Roosevelt was running for an unprecedented fourth term. I was thirteen years old and went to hear President Roosevelt deliver a campaign speech at the ballpark in Philadelphia. My memory is that the ballpark was filled to capacity. The president came into the ballpark in an open car, and I do not believe that he was wearing a hat. (Unbeknownst to the public, President Roosevelt was in poor health.)”

The author’s real-life encounters with formidable people throughout his life gave rise to this equally potent book of accounts that details some events that others were not privy to from someone with firsthand experience.

A Political Diary

Written by: Robert Keighton

