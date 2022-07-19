Indiana Businessman to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Bruce Davis of Davis Towing & Recovery Inc. will be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
Bill Davis of Davis Towing & Recovery, Rushville, IN, will be honored by the Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in Chattanooga, TN.CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Davis of Rushville, IN, will be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame at a special ceremony here scheduled for October 2022.
Davis was singled out, along with nine other outstanding towing and recovery leaders in Australia, France, Japan and the United States, for recognition due to his leadership and innovation in the towing industry.
The owner of Davis Towing & Recovery Inc. has built his company to be one of the most prestigious towing and recovery companies in the state of Indiana. Davis bought the company from his dad, Bob Davis, also a towing expert, and has invested 35 years in the industry. He is respected by his peers, competitors and community. He is considered an asset to the towing community in central and southeast Indiana.
Davis' accomplishments include building towing equipment for himself and other towing companies, and using his wreckers in the Indianapolis 500. He has invented equipment used for water recoveries and also to tow large charter buses, a device that is now standard in the towing field. He has recovered every type of vehicle, from boats, helicopter and plane to train, car, truck and more.
Despite competition among towing companies, Davis has been a mentor to many, offering professional advice and hosting classes to help other towing operators gain knowledge and experience.
Davis also is a volunteer in the Rushville community, working with fire, police, sheriff's, and highway departments, as well as local schools. He was chosen Citizen of the Year by the Rush County Chamber of Commerce.
He will be honored by the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing professionals. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Bob Davis at Davis Towing & Recovery Inc., Rushville, IN, at 765 932-3884 or davistowing@frontier.com.
