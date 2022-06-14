GRAZIA USA HOSTS INTIMATE DINNER PARTY TO CELEBRATE THE 9TH ANNUAL NEW YORK FASHION TECH LAB & 2022 TECH RUNWAY DEMO DAY
The invite-only event took place at private members club Zero Bond NYCNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 6, Grazia USA, the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, partnered with New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFTLab), a nonprofit business development platform co-founded by Springboard Enterprises, to host an intimate dinner party at private members club, Zero Bond NYC, to kick off celebrations for the 9th Annual New York Fashion Tech Lab and 2022 Tech Runway Demo Day. The event was co-hosted by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Attendees at the exclusive, 40-person dinner included the NYFTLab founders, fashion and retail partners, NYFTLab Team, and Springboard Enterprises’ Chairman and CEO. Representatives of the 2022 New York Fashion Tech Lab Companies including; DRESSX (platform for digital garments) founded by Natalia Modenova & Daria Shapovalova, Digital Village (Sustainability focused MMO metaverse) founded by , Greenlist (peer to peer returns solution), Squadded (social shopping solution for ecommerce) and Window (customized search engine for personal shopping) were also in attendance.
The dinner was followed by an in-person networking reception for NYFTLab Alumni and NYFTLab Expert Network consisting of over 80 industry experts and investors on June 7th at Spring Place NYC. A standout moment came later in the day when the NASDAQ Times Square Feature projected the NYFTLab on the NASDAQ Tower, and the cohorts were on-hand to see their brands light up Time Square.
On June 8, the highly-anticipated, invite-only 2022 Virtual Tech Runway Demo Day was live-streamed via the TOUCHCAST Platform. Throughout the Demo Day, all NYFTLab companies presented their new technologies and showcased the unique solutions they bring to the fashion industry.
“The NYFTLab mission aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos at Grazia USA. The organization is committed to transforming the fashion industry by empowering women regardless of race, ethnicity, age, class, or otherwise, and it is an honor to partner with them, and their incredible brand partners for the 2022 Tech Runway Demo Day, to shine a light on all the work they are doing to solicit change.” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
Over the past 12-weeks, 5 cutting-edge, female-founded tech start-ups and 12 global fashion brands and retailers came together for the 9th Annual New York Fashion Tech Lab. These innovative companies bring solutions to advance the fashion industry through the Metaverse, NFT's, Social Commerce, Returns, and Personalization. The cohort included Dress X, Greenlist, Window, Digital Village, and Squadded. Additionally, this year saw the largest group of fashion and retail brand partners join the Lab to support the young companies’ endeavors. These partners included Burberry, the Estee Lauder Companies, Levi Strauss & Co, LVMH, Macy’s Inc, Perry Ellis International, PVH Corp, Richemont, Tapestry, Tory Burch, Marriott International, and Walmart. Program partner Accenture also returned this year.
The NYFTLab now has 70 alumni addressing over 60 different areas of interest and will be announcing the application for the 2023 cohort later this year.
Watch the 2022 Tech Runway Demo Day HERE.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT NEW YORK FASHION TECH LAB
The New York Fashion Tech Lab is a community-driven, relationship building, collaboration, and business development platform. The nonprofit program was co-founded by Springboard Enterprises and key fashion retailers to support women-led companies that have developed innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology. Learn more at nyftlab.com. Email info@nyftlab.com for more info.
