Conduct Board Files June Disciplinary Recommendations
The board released disciplinary reports against five attorneys and a judge.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed six disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.
Five reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct, and one report recommends discipline against a judge.
The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.
Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.Cuyahoga County
Cleveland Metro. Bar Association v. Robert Chester Brooks II
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0714
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension
Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Clement Swencki
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0711
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed
Scioto County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Richard Alan Lemons
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0713
Recommended Sanction: Public reprimand
Stark County
Stark County Bar Association v. Seth Walter Arkow
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0716
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed
Summit County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Donald Bryan Ferfolia, Jr.
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0715
Recommended Sanction: One-year suspension, stayed
Out-of-State
Disciplinary Counsel v. Marianne Kathleen Sharp
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0712
Recommended Sanction: Indefinite suspension