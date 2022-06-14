Conduct Board Files June Disciplinary Recommendations

The board released disciplinary reports against five attorneys and a judge.



The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed six disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Five reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct, and one report recommends discipline against a judge.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Metro. Bar Association v. Robert Chester Brooks II

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0714

Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Clement Swencki

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0711

Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Scioto County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Richard Alan Lemons

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0713

Recommended Sanction: Public reprimand

Stark County

Stark County Bar Association v. Seth Walter Arkow

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0716

Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Summit County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Donald Bryan Ferfolia, Jr.

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0715

Recommended Sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Out-of-State

Disciplinary Counsel v. Marianne Kathleen Sharp

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0712

Recommended Sanction: Indefinite suspension