The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language

The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair Presents A Book on the Epistemology of Symbolism in Art, Human Language, and Beyond

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kilola Maishya's SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language: A Study Beyond Art, Art Therapy and Art in Psychotherapy is a theoretical discourse on the nature of “symbol” in its numerous definitions, meanings, purpose, and how they are examined in terms of language, information, communication, decoding, meaning, interpretation, message, and representation. Published by Page Publishing, the book is structured to demonstrate the arts not as a frill, as is mistakenly construed, but is viable as one of the fields of science.

Kilola Maishya (Sheenonway) is a graduate of Harvard University and Massachusetts College of Art working in the field of education, arts education, and the paranormal. The book is an investigation of the use of art as a diagnostic material and its inquiry into various related aspects such as symbol, meaning, and decoding. The theoretical body is framed after the writings of various authors such as Rudolph Arnheim, Joseph Campbell, Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud, Victor Lowenfield, Margaret Naumburg, Judith Aaron Rubin, Arnold Whittick, Ernst Kris, Mardi J. Horowitz, and the author’s expertise and experience on the subject matter.

The author offers poignant insights and innovative perspectives; she provides valuable information and offers unique conclusions. Her rich insights into the topics are derived from personal, professional research and experience. Her discourse is inclusive of topics such as the visible and tangible, as well as the phenomena of the invisible, less tangible, and the intangible. The interdisciplinary concepts incorporated in the book include the ideas of pattern, force, and transference in the Visual Arts; making sense of human behavior and Behavioral Science; experience not only as learned but as instinctual and related consciousness theories, and the science of Psychology.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language: A Study Beyond Art Therapy and Art in Psychotherapy” at Amazon.

