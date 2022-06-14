Governor’s statement on the passing of Edward Begay

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Sunday:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Navajo Nation vice chairman and council speaker Edward T. Begay. Throughout his years of service, he was a strong advocate for preserving and maintaining Navajo culture and traditions through the nation’s government, and his work was instrumental in negotiating the nation’s first gaming compacts with the state.

“I am grateful to Mr. Begay for his life of service to both the Navajo Nation and the state of New Mexico, and my prayers are with his family and loved ones.”