Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $10 million in transitional housing assistance for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the opening of the application period for the Casa Connection Grant Program, which will award $10 million in funding for local and tribal governments to provide temporary housing for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness.

Administered in conjunction with the Department of Finance and Administration, the Casa Connection Grant Program will allocate funding to local governments for the purpose of purchasing and/or renovating hotels, motels, apartment complexes, duplexes, or similar properties for use as housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. State funds may be combined with local funds to purchase or renovate properties. Local governments or agencies will staff and operate the facilities. Eligible projects must also include plans to provide wraparound services, such as assistance with applying for government benefits, jobs, and other housing.

“Every New Mexico deserves access to secure and comfortable housing. My administration continues to make meaningful investments in social support services statewide that lift up those facing adversity, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to build strong foundations for their future,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The Casa Connection Grant Program will provide transitional housing opportunities for New Mexico communities to support an all-encompassing approach to reducing homelessness, including expanding on the work we’ve done to rebuild New Mexico’s behavioral health system.”

The program is funded with $10 million delivered by the governor in the FY23 budget enacted in March of 2022. Tribal governments, counties, and municipalities are eligible to apply for funding. Proposals will be evaluated based on demonstrated need, feasibility, potential impact, and the ability to operate shelter and support services, among other aspects.

“This is great news! The Casa Connection Grant Program will help local governments meet the critical need for housing for those experiencing homelessness,” said Hank Hughes, Executive Director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. “It is most welcome now when the overall shortage of affordable housing in New Mexico is making it especially hard to rehouse those who are homeless. We really appreciate the Governor for recognizing and responding to this need.”

Eligible government agencies can find additional information about applying here.