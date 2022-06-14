Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,955 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $10 million in transitional housing assistance for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the opening of the application period for the Casa Connection Grant Program, which will award $10 million in funding for local and tribal governments to provide temporary housing for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness.

Administered in conjunction with the Department of Finance and Administration, the Casa Connection Grant Program will allocate funding to local governments for the purpose of purchasing and/or renovating hotels, motels, apartment complexes, duplexes, or similar properties for use as housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. State funds may be combined with local funds to purchase or renovate properties. Local governments or agencies will staff and operate the facilities. Eligible projects must also include plans to provide wraparound services, such as assistance with applying for government benefits, jobs, and other housing.

“Every New Mexico deserves access to secure and comfortable housing. My administration continues to make meaningful investments in social support services statewide that lift up those facing adversity, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to build strong foundations for their future,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The Casa Connection Grant Program will provide transitional housing opportunities for New Mexico communities to support an all-encompassing approach to reducing homelessness, including expanding on the work we’ve done to rebuild New Mexico’s behavioral health system.”

The program is funded with $10 million delivered by the governor in the FY23 budget enacted in March of 2022. Tribal governments, counties, and municipalities are eligible to apply for funding. Proposals will be evaluated based on demonstrated need, feasibility, potential impact, and the ability to operate shelter and support services, among other aspects.

“This is great news! The Casa Connection Grant Program will help local governments meet the critical need for housing for those experiencing homelessness,” said Hank Hughes, Executive Director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. “It is most welcome now when the overall shortage of affordable housing in New Mexico is making it especially hard to rehouse those who are homeless. We really appreciate the Governor for recognizing and responding to this need.”

Eligible government agencies can find additional information about applying here.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $10 million in transitional housing assistance for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.