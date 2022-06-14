Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on the Bipartisan Gun Reform Framework, calls on Congress to act

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement upon the announcement of the Bipartisan Gun Reform Framework:

“I call on Congress to quickly act on the bipartisan gun safety proposal released today by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and John Cornyn.

“Today, there is hope for a truly bipartisan deal that will save lives and make schools, neighborhoods, places of worship, and other public spaces safer.

“For nearly three decades, Congress has been gridlocked, failing to deliver on gun safety measures supported by the majority of Americans. While this proposal is of critical importance, it came too late for countless gun violence victims and their families. It is for that reason that the Senate cannot delay any longer — the time to act is now.

“New Mexico will benefit from the fundamental, common sense provisions in the Senate proposal, especially the enhanced background checks, investments in school safety and mental health services, and increased penalties for gun trafficking, while preserving the rights of gun owners.

“Because of the previous inaction in Washington, D.C., we in New Mexico have taken steps to reduce gun violence at the state level, and this legislation will provide valuable additional resources and tools on top of the measures already in place here in New Mexico.”