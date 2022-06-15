EpicVIN Adds Customized Marketing and Sales Solutions Powered by AI for Automotive Dealers

EpicVIN announced today the launch of EpicVIN Dealers, a digital marketplace for automotive dealers designed to improve lead management and inventory visibility

UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN announced today the launch of EpicVIN Dealers, a digital marketplace for automotive dealers designed to improve lead management and enhance inventory visibility. EpicVIN is an industry leader in vehicle history reporting, powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider.

Complete Digital Marketing Solutions for Automotive Dealers

A comprehensive digital marketing and sales toolkit for auto dealers designed to improve business operations and increase profitability are now available from EpicVIN. EpicVIN Dealers is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivers the data insights businesses of all sizes need to grow. The market analysis provided by EpicVIN Dealers includes detailed information on how long a vehicle will sit on the lot before it is sold, and how much each vehicle can be sold for. The EpicVIN Dealer marketplace is also enhanced with driver-infused data. Drivers can add their own validated information to EpicVIN’s vehicle history reports, creating the best vehicle history reporting database on the market.

With EpicVIN Dealers, auto sales listings are distributed to industry-leading websites around the world, including EpicVIN cars, CarsDesk, and more. Millions of additional views on an automotive dealers’ digital inventory are delivered each month, improving inventory access in the U.S. and globally, with partners in Canada, Europe, and Africa. Priority advertising flexibility ensures the right listings are distributed to the right partner sites. In addition, auto dealers receive instant notifications to improve lead management, ensuring you never miss a sales contact.

New Customers are Just a Click Away with EpicVIN Dealers

EpicVIN helps dealers attract new customers by distributing vehicle marketing listings to top sites worldwide, including on AdvertiseCarsFree, Truckzcar, CarsDesk, and more. Millions of new shoppers can access the dealer’s inventory each month for free. The subscription-based EpicVIN Dealer marketplace delivers automatic lead notifications, global marketing distribution, advanced data analytics, and monthly reporting features.

Powered by AI, EpicVIN Dealers identify the best price for each vehicle on the lot, by analyzing the current supply and demand, competitive pricing data, and performance data from other dealerships. Advanced analytics reports help dealers choose the best price for each vehicle in their supply.

“Backed by EpicVin’s industry-leading vehicle history reports, EpicVIN Dealers provides the data dealers need to move stock quickly and effectively, improving profitability,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “When investing in used car stock, vehicle history reporting is essential to dealers who must protect the resell value of that vehicle. VIN history data also identifies safety and legal issues related to used car stock on behalf of dealers and purchasers. Already an industry leader in vehicle reporting, EpicVIN now provides the digital marketing and data analytics tools dealers need to expand their business and reach peak profitability.”

Learn more: https://epicvin.com/