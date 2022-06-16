LenderDock Inc. Broadens Partnership with Ohio Mutual Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock) and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group (Ohio Mutual) extended their partnership that advances the goal of having an end-to-end lien holder process automation solution by fully digitizing lien holder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.
For decades, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group has searched for a more cost-effective and efficient lien holder management process. They needed a solution that reduced the significant call volume related to lenders and financial institutions as well as the increasing number of mortgagee change requests. It also needed to be a comprehensive service that was truly cloud-based, real-time and easy to integrate.
In addition to leveraging LenderDock’s Notifi™ solution which facilitates the digital delivery of loss payee, and escrow billing notifications, the carrier’s decision to incorporate both LenderDock’s Verifi™ and Correxion™ services, are clear examples of their strategic focus on continuous improvement and customer service.
Founded in 1901, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group is a group of property and casualty insurance companies based in Bucyrus, Ohio. The company has spent more than a century serving their customers in 7 states and is independently recognized among the nation’s top 50 P&C insurance companies.
“The success in working with Ohio Mutual is a prime example of how new processes and technology can meld into something special,” said Brandon Rodak, LenderDock’s Head of Product. “Their team’s commitment, open-mindedness and innovative approach to improvement is inspiring.”
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
