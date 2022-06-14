Amphitrite Digital Now Offering Stock Incentive Program to its Employees
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology for its tour operator business in the U.S. and the Caribbean
Offering ownership through our stock grant program will ensure our digitally enabled business at Windy of Chicago and Seas the Day Charters USVI continue to record industry-leading guest satisfaction”ST THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative Amphitrite Digital, which is bringing digital technology to the tour activity operator industry, is now offering a stock incentive program to its employees.
— Scott Stawski- Chief Revenue Officer/Chairman
To kick off the program, the company awarded 1.52 million stock shares in Amphitrite Digital to 16 employees and contractors.
Amphitrite Digital, the leading technology and tourism provider in each of their markets, will serve more than 50,000 tour guests in 2022 and exceed $5 million in revenue. Amphitrite Digital’s business plan calls for the company to exceed $25 million in revenue by 2024 and $100 million in revenue by 2027.
The company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean as part of its mission to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.”
Amphitrite Digital’s Seas The Day Charters USVI is the leading day charter company in the U.S. Virgin Islands and rated number one with TripAdvisor and was awarded “Best Day Sail” for 2021-2022 by the Virgin Islands Daily News. With 12 catamarans and power boats to choose from, guests enjoy day charters and activities throughout the U.S and the British Virgin Islands.
Amphitrite Digital also operates Tall Ship Windy – the official Tall Ship Ambassador for the City of Chicago. Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, Tall Ship Windy is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private cruises in Chicago, Illionois.
All full-time, year-round employees or contractors for Amphitrite Digital and its operating units (Tall Ship Windy and Seas the Day Charters USVI) are eligible for the program. Each employee and contractor is eligible to receive a stock grant with a value up to 50 percent of their annual earnings. Amphitrite Digital anticipates that 15 percent of the company’s outstanding shares or stock grants will be in the possession of its valued employees and contractors.
“We recognize that the success of Amphitrite Digital is directly linked to the outstanding service provided by all of our employees and contractors. Offering ownership in the company through our stock grant program will ensure that our digitally enabled business at Windy of Chicago and Seas the Day Charters USVI continue to record industry-leading guest satisfaction,” said Scott Stawski, Chairman and Chief Revenue Officer for Amphitrite Digital.
As of 2022, the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) estimates there are roughly 6,500 employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) covering almost 14 million participants.
According to NCEO, a 2000 Rutgers study found that ESOP companies grow 2.3 percent to 2.4 percent faster after setting up their ESOP than would have been expected without it.
Additionally, research by NCEO showed that employee stock ownership plans provide retirement benefits that are both much larger and more equitably distributed than most other retirement plans.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital, visit amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
