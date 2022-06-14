Submit Release
Vietnamese rice noodles, glass noodles and phở noodles enter EU more easily

VIETNAM, June 14 -  

Workers pack up phở noodles at the Bích Chi Food Company. Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Trade Offices in Europe said on Monday that the EU has decided to exclude Vietnamese rice noodles, glass noodles and phở noodles from the category that requires additional food safety certificates when exported to the market.

At the same time, the EU continues to maintain the safety requirement on instant noodles originating from Việt Nam, whose ingredients contain spices and some other raw materials and food additives.

Likewise, Vietnamese dragon fruits is still on the list of imports that need additional food safety certificates since the fruits are still at high risk of food unsafety, and the frequency of batches being warned has not improved.

Notably, herbs continue to be subject to EU border inspections at a frequency of 50 per cent.  

The decision will take effect from July 3, 2022. — VNS

