Automaker VinFast to open more than 50 stores in Europe

VIETNAM, June 14 -

Vinfast's VF e35 model displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November last year. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Automaker VinFast announced plans to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on Tuesday.

Accordingly, there will be at least 25 VinFast stores in Germany, 20 in France and five in the Netherlands.

The first stores will be built in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne, Oberhausen and Hamburg of Germany; Paris, Marseille, Nantes, Rennes, Nice, Montpellier, Aix en Provence and Metz of France; and Amsterdam of the Netherlands.

Lê Thị Thu Thủy, Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said: “VinFast is not just here to sell cars. We are here to inspire change and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles for the benefit of the environment.”

At the EVS35, which takes place from June 11-15, VinFast introduced its smart electric vehicles VF 8 and VF 9 that debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and CES 2022. With the elegance of world-renowned Pininfarina Design crafted into all of VinFast's EVs, the two models are expected to impress and captivate the public. The brand utilised modern design languages to optimise aerodynamics and create comfortable driving experiences while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment's unique features.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to study policies to promote the development of the domestic automobile industry, in line with the growing global trend towards electric cars.

The request was in response to the proposal of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

VAMA said that Việt Nam needed to have an automobile industry strategy in line with the growing global trend toward electric cars that contributes to Việt Nam’s commitment to net-zero carbon emission at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). It proposed an electric car development programme to be raised together with a roadmap to convert from fossil-fuel cars to electric cars and an action plan to implement COP26 commitments. — VNS