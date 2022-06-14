Emerald Asset Backed Token Furacoin Initial Exchange Offering Launches June 27th on Tokpie
FuraCoin’s value will be based on the current appraised value of emeralds, which have been shown to appreciate up to 12%–15% annually.
FuraCoin’s value will be based on the current appraised value of emeralds, which have been shown to appreciate up to 12%–15% annually.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Trade has identified a potential commodity that is convenient and applicable for an asset-backed stable token. After years of analyzing and comparing our emeralds with other natural resources that correspond with our mission, Emerald Trade has determined that our asset is the most favorable among domestic and foreign customers for a multitude of reasons: their brilliant and deep-seated value throughout history, their generous historical appreciation over time, their sovereignty from centralized government banks, their accessibility to users for keeping or transmittal, and their position at the forefront of an untapped market compared with other precious gemstone/metals, such as diamonds, gold, and silver. In addition, FuraCoin’s value will be based on the current appraised value of emeralds, which have been shown to appreciate up to 12%–15% annually. This is a substantial factor in considering whether to buy FuraCoins, as they revolve around a non-volatile market and are a great investment for those who are comfortable with being on a more secure route toward investing, as shown by historical data.
Not to mention, the main purpose of FuraCoin is to connect global producers and traders of emeralds with buyers and investors through blockchain technology in a safe, transparent, and decentralized way in the different types of transactions in which it is possible to invest in this asset. Emeralds continue to increase in value over time, so FuraCoin tokens will also increase in value as determined by the market, taking into account that the price of this gem has risen more than 500% since 2010, according to Gemfields Plc. The project offers producers and investors a pricelist starting in 2010 of 12 certificates per year through Emeralds Report (www.emeraldsreport.com), which can help with the systematic evaluation of prices and reduce the costs of appreciation in the current system.
Through its platform, Emerald Trade provides opportunities for producers and commission agents to exchange their emeralds for tokens by carrying out the process in an easy, safe, and transparent way. We can conclude that the purpose of the tokenization of the emeralds and the entire project is to create a single and stable currency with its own blockchain destined to facilitate the world trade of emeralds and whose systematic appreciation can boost the price of FuraCoin and strengthen the ecosystem through blockchain technology.
We are thrilled to announce that FuraCoin will be listed on its first exchange on June 27, 2022, which will be on TokPie Exchange in Hong Kong. Please visit our website for more information at www.furacoin.com
