The Future of Emeralds are Crypto
FuraCoin is an emerald asset-backed token built on the Ethereum blockchain.
The primary purpose of developing FuraCoin is to create liquidity for the emerald industry through a system that combines emerald trading opportunities with Ethereum-based blockchain technology”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FuraCoin is an emerald asset-backed token built on the Ethereum blockchain. The token is pegged to a tangible asset that has historically appreciated annually, especially in broad-market downturns, as seen during the Financial Recession of 2008. The emeralds are held in a secure vault at Bank of America, located at 2308 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134. The terminology for a digital currency backed by assets is “asset-backed token” (ABT). These tokens are an inevitable development likely to gain traction in the near future due to the stable, appreciating trend they have exhibited in the past. ABTs operate by backing up customer-held asset rounds with tangible, real-world stores of value that help maintain and manage a stable price and decrease the typical volatility many other digital currencies face. ABTs are an alternative way for investors and traders to store value away from other more volatile digital currencies.
Emerald Trade through FuraCoin is building one of the largest asset-backed digital currencies for emeralds in the United States and internationally. The primary purpose of developing FuraCoin is to create liquidity for the emerald industry through a system that combines emerald trading opportunities with Ethereum-based blockchain technology to establish a well-crafted and transparent system. In addition, FuraCoin strives to create an alternative method for individuals to purchase, trade, hold, and exchange their tokens for Gemological Institute of America (GIA) -certified emeralds. The company also offers investors the historical price data of emeralds over time through Emeralds Report.
Notably, the question “What if there is a disruption to the global blockchain and the price value decreases drastically?” has been answered. Individuals now have the power and protection to combat highly volatile cryptocurrencies by purchasing FuraCoin as a means of stability and reassurance and a safer long-term investment.
