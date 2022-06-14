Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Homegrown Companies, Helps Cut the Ribbon on The Hershey Company’s New Fulfillment Center in Lebanon County

Annville, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued commitment to homegrown companies and participated in a ribbon cutting and tour of The Hershey Company’s new fulfillment center in South Annville Township, Lebanon County.

“Pennsylvania is home to many historic and household name brands like The Hershey Company, and the Wolf Administration is proud to support their continued growth and success in the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “We are also fortunate to be strategically positioned within a day’s drive of 40 percent of the U.S. population, which is key for fulfillment centers like this one. Pennsylvania has a lot to offer to businesses looking to set up shop or expand here.”

The new 810,000-square-foot world-class center, located at 457 Killinger Road in Annville, will expand The Hershey Company’s fulfilment and warehousing capabilities to serve the United States market and support the company’s manufacturing plants.

“Investing in the communities where we live and work has always been a focus of The Hershey Company,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “We are proud to grow with Annville and honor the commitment we’ve made to this town and region by helping make it a vibrant community for generations to come.”

The project, originally announced by Governor Tom Wolf in July 2020, was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT). An experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor, GAT works with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

For this project, The Hershey Company received a proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $105,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) and $28,000 in workforce development training funding for new and incumbent workers. The company committed to investing more than $178 million into the project, which will create 270 new jobs, 35 of which will be direct, full-time Hershey employees.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17.4 billion over the past seven years to support 415 completed projects, create more than 46,481 new jobs, and retain more than 140,565 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

The Hershey Company was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1894 and is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world. The company currently has a portfolio of more than 80 global brands, and is the #1 chocolate manufacturer in North America with signature brands including Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twizzlers, Hershey, Mounds and Almond Joy candy bars. The Hershey Company has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver their products.

For more information about DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #