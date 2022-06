Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, Awarded Best USA Legal Advisor for Alternative Energy Private Equity 2022

Lawyers Worldwide Awards based in London

We must synergistically integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.” — Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter L. Schindler , PhD, JD, Awarded Best USA Legal Advisor for Alternative Energy Private Equity 2022Lawyers Worldwide Awards based in London“We must synergistically integrate our legal, business and investment advice with technology in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale UniversityWalter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) continues his path of success in 2022 by receiving this international award as the best legal advisor in the USA for alternative energy private equity. This award is in addition to his recently being honored internationally as “Game Changer of the Year" for his pioneering work in developing and leading Transformation LLC ( https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable investment strategies and legal advisory services. His firm Transformation LLC is recognized for synergistically combining legal, business and investment advice. As a result of his innovative vision, this is the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”“Lawyers Worldwide Awards are a dedicated team of professionals who analyse the worlds Lawyers and Advisors to seek out the very best” according to the company’s website ( https://lawyersworldwideawards.co.uk/ ) “Here at Lawyers Worldwide Awards we send out around 100,000 voting forms...”for determining each Award based on its international polls of leading lawyers.Dr. Schindler is now expanding the vision of Transformation by adding intuitive visionary media leaders John DeMarco and Kat McFarlin in a joint venture in order to create a new added dimension of Transformation: a new “fifth dimension” of consulting, distribution and media. This joint venture will be named The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC and will provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.“The Sustainable Foundation Group is looking forward to working with Walter to release to the public his forthcoming book The Sustainable Foundation: Bridge to the Future,” said John DeMarco, The Executive Producer and Chief Marketing Officer of The Sustainable Foundation Group.Dr. Schindler closed by saying: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor on November 16, 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner in my honor. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her guest.” This selfless giving is the essence of true nobility.For more information contact:Kat McFarlinKATMAC Company, LLC402.258.3717, ext. 1001For press inquiries please contact:John DeMarcoThe Sustainable Foundation GroupGlobal Vice President Communications310.966.0983