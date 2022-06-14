Knowbility Thanks Tech and Accessibility Organizations for Sponsorship of John Slatin AccessU 2022
Developers, designers, policymakers, and others participated in nearly 100 sessions on how to incorporate accessibility into technology or policy.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowbility, an award-winning nonprofit in disability rights, is grateful for the support of organizations including Google, Fable, Pearson, Evinced, and others for their sponsorship of the 19th Annual John Slatin AccessU. Knowbility’s annual digital accessibility training conference took place May 9-12 virtually as well as in-person on the campus of St. Edward’s University in Austin.
Over the course of four days, developers, designers, policymakers, business leaders, and others participated in nearly 100 pre-recorded and live sessions where they learned ways to incorporate accessibility into technology or policy. AccessU 2022 was intentionally designed to be as inclusive as possible by using a robust hybrid model that met individual needs, including different learning preferences and limitations to travel.
“Here at Knowbility, we have been pleased to note significant progress in digital accessibility awareness and skills over the last decade or so,” said Sharron Rush, Knowbility’s Executive Director. “We often say that accessibility is not a solo act, it has to be a shared goal. We’re grateful to these businesses, academic, and nonprofit organizations that are leading accessibility progress and supporting our mission.”
Knowbility recognizes the contributions of conference sponsors that helped make AccessU 2022 possible. Thank you to top event sponsors of Google, Fable, Pearson, and Evinced. Knowbility also extends thanks to the City of Austin Arts Commission, Rev, Oklahoma AbleTech, codemantra, PopeTech, Nelnet, Deque, Aira, WebAIM, the International Association of Accessibility Professionals, Betterleave, Monkee-Boy, QualityLogic, ICT Accessibility Testing Symposium, and Capital Factory.
About Knowbility:
Knowbility is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create a more inclusive digital world for people with disabilities. Knowbility achieves this through education, awareness, and advocacy. All programs and services are intentionally designed to teach and empower those who are committed to providing equal opportunity and access through technology. Since 1999, Knowbility has worked with thousands of businesses, schools and government agencies, and fellow nonprofit organizations in order to improve the lives of millions of people with disabilities worldwide.
