Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,934 in the last 365 days.

Knowbility Thanks Tech and Accessibility Organizations for Sponsorship of John Slatin AccessU 2022

Logos of AccessU 2022 Sponsors.

Logos of AccessU 2022 Sponsors.

Developers, designers, policymakers, and others participated in nearly 100 sessions on how to incorporate accessibility into technology or policy.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowbility, an award-winning nonprofit in disability rights, is grateful for the support of organizations including Google, Fable, Pearson, Evinced, and others for their sponsorship of the 19th Annual John Slatin AccessU. Knowbility’s annual digital accessibility training conference took place May 9-12 virtually as well as in-person on the campus of St. Edward’s University in Austin.

Over the course of four days, developers, designers, policymakers, business leaders, and others participated in nearly 100 pre-recorded and live sessions where they learned ways to incorporate accessibility into technology or policy. AccessU 2022 was intentionally designed to be as inclusive as possible by using a robust hybrid model that met individual needs, including different learning preferences and limitations to travel.

“Here at Knowbility, we have been pleased to note significant progress in digital accessibility awareness and skills over the last decade or so,” said Sharron Rush, Knowbility’s Executive Director. “We often say that accessibility is not a solo act, it has to be a shared goal. We’re grateful to these businesses, academic, and nonprofit organizations that are leading accessibility progress and supporting our mission.”

Knowbility recognizes the contributions of conference sponsors that helped make AccessU 2022 possible. Thank you to top event sponsors of Google, Fable, Pearson, and Evinced. Knowbility also extends thanks to the City of Austin Arts Commission, Rev, Oklahoma AbleTech, codemantra, PopeTech, Nelnet, Deque, Aira, WebAIM, the International Association of Accessibility Professionals, Betterleave, Monkee-Boy, QualityLogic, ICT Accessibility Testing Symposium, and Capital Factory.

About Knowbility:
Knowbility is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create a more inclusive digital world for people with disabilities. Knowbility achieves this through education, awareness, and advocacy. All programs and services are intentionally designed to teach and empower those who are committed to providing equal opportunity and access through technology. Since 1999, Knowbility has worked with thousands of businesses, schools and government agencies, and fellow nonprofit organizations in order to improve the lives of millions of people with disabilities worldwide.

Mariella Paulino
Knowbility
+1 202-596-4972
Hello@Knowbility.org

You just read:

Knowbility Thanks Tech and Accessibility Organizations for Sponsorship of John Slatin AccessU 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Human Rights, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.