Google exhibits commitment to digital accessibility as sponsor of Knowbility’s AccessU training conference
In addition to its generous sponsorship, Google is funding five scholarships for disabled students and early-career professionals to attend the hybrid eventAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowbility, an award-winning nonprofit in digital accessibility and disability rights, is excited to welcome Google as a premier sponsor of the 19th Annual John Slatin AccessU, Knowbility’s annual training conference. It is being held in-person and virtually May 9-12.
"Google is proud to support the AccessU conference and its mission to ensure equal access to technology for people with disabilities. We believe that everyone should be able to access and enjoy the web and we're committed to making that a reality," says Jackie Greenberg, Google Accessibility Event Program Manager.
In addition to its generous sponsorship, Google is demonstrating its commitment to digital inclusion and equity by funding five scholarships for disabled students and early-career professionals to attend the event. Knowbility appreciates Google’s strong support of this hybrid event, which enables people with disabilities to participate on their own terms, whether in-person or virtually, on-demand.
“Tech giants like Google are making serious investments in the digital accessibility of their products,” said Knowbility Executive Director, Sharron Rush. “Google is distinguished, however, in the extent to which they go beyond their own product development to invest in the community. Support for digital inclusion in public schools and in nonprofit initiatives, like AccessU, ensure that accessibility becomes the standard. We are grateful for their partnership.”
AccessU is a training conference that teaches digital accessibility, usability, and inclusive design skills to anyone. Whether participating online or on-site, AccessU fosters learning, exploration, creativity, and connection. By attending, developers, designers, policymakers, business leaders, and others are equipped with knowledge to make digital spaces more accessible to their stakeholders. When technology is accessible, so is opportunity.
About Knowbility:
Founded in 1999, Knowbility, Inc. is an award-winning nonprofit international leader in digital accessibility. Its mission is to create an inclusive digital world for people with disabilities. Knowbility’s team of experts create and promote advocacy, education, and accessibility solutions. Co-Founder and Executive Director Sharron Rush co-chairs the World Wide Web Consortium’s WAI Accessibility Education and Outreach Working Group. The testing and consulting team has guided the creation of accessible websites, apps, and other technology making information accessible to the 55 million Americans with disabilities and more than 1 billion worldwide.
