Route 4048 Layton Bridge & Tunnel Traffic Stoppages Anticipated

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of short-term stoppages on Route 4048 (Layton Road) at the Layton Bridge and Tunnel in Perry Township, Fayette County.

Traffic stoppages of five minutes or less will occur on both sides of the bridge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, weather permitting. Filming work will occur.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

