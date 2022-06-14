Route 88 Library Road Improvements Resume in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 88 (Library Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and Castle Shannon Borough, Allegheny County will continue tonight, Tuesday, June 14 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late June on Route 88 between Spring Street and Milford Drive. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews will conduct paving operations.

Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.79 million group paving contract.

Please use caution while driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

