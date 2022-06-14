Interstate 90 Eastbound Reopened

​The disabled tractor trailer has been moved and traffic is now flowing on Interstate 90 eastbound lane between Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) and Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea) though there may continue to be some delays from the closure.

PennDOT urges motorists to drive the appropriate speed while in work zones, give extra space between vehicles, be alert for changing conditions, avoid distractions, and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

