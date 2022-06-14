Road Closure Route 3011 Hargus Creek Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road) located in Center Township, Greene County. The closure is located between Cole Hollow Road and Turkey Hollow Road. Work will begin on Friday, June 17 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Friday, July 28 at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A posted detour will be in place using Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road), Route 3009 (Toms Run Road), Route 3008 (Pine Bank Road), Route 3007 (Blockhouse Road), and Route 18.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

