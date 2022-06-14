Commitment to Causes Leads Judge to Supreme Court

Eighth District Judge Emanuella Groves

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Emanuella Groves sat for her first Supreme Court oral argument. That achievement is the latest distinction for a judge with decades of accomplishments serving Ohioans.

“The environment of the [Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center] and the courtroom is breathtaking,” said Judge Groves, who joined the Eighth District in February 2021. “I was happy to be in the room and to serve.”

Since she began her legal career 41 years ago, the judgehas always advocated for the greater good. As the seventh of eight children raised in Canton, she was engrained with the belief of doing what is right.

“The principles of helping others, hard work, and education were stressed upon me by my parents at a very young age,” said Judge Groves, who graduated from high school and college in three years, each.

Throughout her 18 years on the bench at Cleveland Municipal Court, she sought opportunities to aid people in bad circumstances, and to guide them to brighter futures. She spearheaded efforts to help over 600 adults get their GED diploma, devised new court procedures to process and release people charged with minor misdemeanors instead of waiting for a resolution in jail, and initiated a reinstatement program for drivers with suspended licenses. This removed an obstacle for hundreds of people so they could get to work, potentially access better jobs, and manage everyday needs for their families.

“There are so many ways we as a justice system can assist the public. Judges and courts can hold people accountable while doing more to provide tools and resources to address larger issues that may lead to criminal behavior,” said Judge Groves.

During her last two years on the trial court, Judge Groves provided her support to an often-overlooked population by presiding over a mental health specialized docket. Her dedication to helping people with mental health and substance use issues earned her awards from advocacy groups.

“That kind of honor is the product of time and energy from me and a lot of people,” she said.

Judge Groves co-founded the Ohio Black Judges Association to increase diversity in Ohio courts and to provide a collective voice to address administration of justice issues. She applied the same diligence in her preparation to serve the Supreme Court.

“The experience was very exciting, and a privilege. I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Judge Groves said.

She sat in place of Justice Patrick DeWine, who recused himself from State ex rel. Bowling v. DeWine. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a justice’s recusal, the chief justice selects an appellate court judge to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

The Bowling case asks whether Ohio must accept all federal benefits for unemployment. In June 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine declined federal money that would have provided additional weekly benefits for unemployed workers during the pandemic.