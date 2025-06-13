“Making the Case” Video Series Spotlights Pivotal Cases Before the Supreme Court of Ohio

“Making the Case” gives you a front-row seat to the Supreme Court of Ohio during oral arguments. Experience the pivotal cases and captivating dialogue between the justices and litigants that lead to decisions from the highest court in the state.

In this edition, the Supreme Court considers whether a judge can block a firearms law from taking effect, and a city’s immunity in a wrongful death lawsuit after a man drowned at a city swimming pool. The Supreme Court hears cases of great public interest, constitutional questions, public records, government shields against lawsuits, police interrogations, renewable energy and mineral rights, and much more.

Previous editions of “Making the Case” can be found on the Supreme Court YouTube channel.