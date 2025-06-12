Supreme Court of Ohio Announces Resources for the Bench

The Court launched a comprehensive collection of bench cards, guides, and toolkits to support judges, lawyers, and the public in navigating Ohio’s legal system.

The Supreme Court of Ohio announces the availability of "Resources for the Bench," a comprehensive collection of bench cards, guides, and toolkits designed to assist judges, lawyers, and members of the public in navigating Ohio’s legal system. These invaluable resources highlight Ohio statutes and court decisions, providing accessible summaries to support courtroom decision-making and enhance understanding of the law.

The collection, which is hosted online, features an expansive range of topics relevant to Ohio courts, including remote hearings, sentencing guidelines, domestic violence protections, and procedural fairness for self-represented litigants.

Created to align with Ohio laws and best practices, these documents are not binding legal statements but serve as easily navigable references for legal professionals and the public alike.

Accessing the collection is simple. The public and legal professionals can explore the full range of resources by visiting the Supreme Court of Ohio’s website at www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/resourcesforthebench. Visitors are encouraged to browse the materials and take advantage of this centralized repository of knowledge. The page includes a downloadable flier and postcard with a QR code for convenient access to the resource page.