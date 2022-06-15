Forsyte I.T. Solutions is Awarded the AICPA SOC 2 Type II Designation
Forsyte completed the AICPA SOC 2 Type II audit, confirming its security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security.
We are proud to have received the SOC 2 Type II designation in accordance with the AICPA. Forsyte provides services across industries and keeps zero trust security at the forefront of all we do.”DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.
— Chris Irwin, CTO Forsyte I.T. Solutions
Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Forsyte I.T. Solutions provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Forsyte I.T. Solutions System. An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Forsyte I.T. Solutions’ current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions provides a cloud-based community management, virtual event platform, and Guardian 365 security managed services to customers throughout the United States and beyond. Forsyte I.T. Solutions was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.
Forsyte is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner focused on helping customers test, deploy, configure, and customize Microsoft 365 and Azure Cloud Solutions. Experts in complex hybrid cloud solutions for customers requiring specialized security solutions on the path to Zero Trust Security, Forsyte offers a security managed service called Guardian 365.
Guardian 365 is a threat attack notification service correlating and deduplicating events from Microsoft 365 and Azure advanced security solutions – providing always-on, managed detection and response services, and security operations center with executive and technical dashboards on demand. Contact Forsyte I.T. Solutions to learn more about Guardian 365 and what security managed services can look like for your organization.
. . .
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 904-274-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other