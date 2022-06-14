(W)right On Communications Expands Leadership Team With Addition of David Cumpston as Director, B2B and Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for its next phase of growth, (W)right On Communications (WOC) continues to expand its team with the addition of long-time San Francisco PR counselor, David Cumpston, to its roster as the director of its B2B & Tech practice. Cumpston will oversee a portfolio that includes such client partners as:
• XCOM Labs, a wireless communications disruptor creating the next generation of 5G and wireless extended reality (XR) technologies.
• Nuvve, a global cleantech innovator of high-powered vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging services that optimize unused and renewable energy.
• Allied Universal Security Services, the world’s largest security and facilities services company.
• JPI, a Texas-based multifamily developer and builder of Class A apartment homes in Southern California.
Cumpston brings more than 20 years of public relations experience to his role with WOC.
Most recently, he represented WHOLLY GUACAMOLE, Daiya plant-based foods, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Solaray health supplements and West Marine as AVP and division manager for one of the largest PR agencies in the country. He spent most of his career in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he developed and managed award-winning communications programs for JP Morgan Chase, Aramark, Sodexo, SEGA, Horizon Organic, Sutter Health, UCSF Medical Center, Stanford Children’s Hospital, Walmart, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Orbitz, Best Western and Velodyne Lidar, among others.
“David is seasoned public relations agency pro and it shows,” said Julie Wright, president of (W)right On Communications. "He hit the ground sprinting with creativity, thoughtfulness and grace. We’re excited to leverage his decades of strategic insight to move our client partners forward in their respective categories."
Cumpston graduated cum laude from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. He’s a two-time winner of Bulldog Media’s “Best Response to Breaking News” award and he’s led multiple campaigns recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), IABC Gold Quill, Forbes and others in categories like “Agency of the Year,” “Campaign of the Year,” “Product Launch of the Year” and more.
About (W)right On Communications
Founded in 1998, (W)right On Communications is an award-winning integrated strategic communications firm with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles and Vancouver, B.C. With a mission to elevate the agency experience for its client partners, employees and industry plus a focus on creative and measurable results, (W)right On Communications serves organizations in complex and unpredictable business environments working with business innovators, leaders and difference-makers. (W)right On Communications has been named one of America’s Best PR Agencies of 2021 and is a member of IPRN, a global network of more than 50 independently owned and managed communications and public relations agencies in over 40 countries.
For more information, please visit: https://wrightoncomm.com.
Corie Fiebiger
• XCOM Labs, a wireless communications disruptor creating the next generation of 5G and wireless extended reality (XR) technologies.
• Nuvve, a global cleantech innovator of high-powered vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging services that optimize unused and renewable energy.
• Allied Universal Security Services, the world’s largest security and facilities services company.
• JPI, a Texas-based multifamily developer and builder of Class A apartment homes in Southern California.
Cumpston brings more than 20 years of public relations experience to his role with WOC.
Most recently, he represented WHOLLY GUACAMOLE, Daiya plant-based foods, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Solaray health supplements and West Marine as AVP and division manager for one of the largest PR agencies in the country. He spent most of his career in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he developed and managed award-winning communications programs for JP Morgan Chase, Aramark, Sodexo, SEGA, Horizon Organic, Sutter Health, UCSF Medical Center, Stanford Children’s Hospital, Walmart, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Orbitz, Best Western and Velodyne Lidar, among others.
“David is seasoned public relations agency pro and it shows,” said Julie Wright, president of (W)right On Communications. "He hit the ground sprinting with creativity, thoughtfulness and grace. We’re excited to leverage his decades of strategic insight to move our client partners forward in their respective categories."
Cumpston graduated cum laude from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. He’s a two-time winner of Bulldog Media’s “Best Response to Breaking News” award and he’s led multiple campaigns recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), IABC Gold Quill, Forbes and others in categories like “Agency of the Year,” “Campaign of the Year,” “Product Launch of the Year” and more.
About (W)right On Communications
Founded in 1998, (W)right On Communications is an award-winning integrated strategic communications firm with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles and Vancouver, B.C. With a mission to elevate the agency experience for its client partners, employees and industry plus a focus on creative and measurable results, (W)right On Communications serves organizations in complex and unpredictable business environments working with business innovators, leaders and difference-makers. (W)right On Communications has been named one of America’s Best PR Agencies of 2021 and is a member of IPRN, a global network of more than 50 independently owned and managed communications and public relations agencies in over 40 countries.
For more information, please visit: https://wrightoncomm.com.
Corie Fiebiger
(W)right on Communications
+1 4087811220
email us here