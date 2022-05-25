MiraCosta College Welcomes New Vice President of Institutional Advancement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Stubblefield, an experienced leader in fundraising and developing community partnerships, has been named as the new Vice President of Institutional Advancement at MiraCosta College.
Stubblefield begins her post at MiraCosta College on June 1 after 10 years as chief philanthropy officer for North County Lifeline. Stubblefield led the community engagement department for the nonprofit organization that works with families in North County who are dealing with challenges, such as poverty or mental health issues.
“We are excited to have Shannon as part of the MiraCosta team,” said MiraCosta College Superintendent/President Sunita V. Cooke. “Her knowledge and experience will serve generations of students well into the future as we seek to strengthen our partnerships with the community and continue to build support for our students and our college.”
In her new role, Stubblefield will oversee the college’s foundation, institutional advancement efforts, and marketing department.
Stubblefield, a native of Southern California, earned her bachelor's degree in business management from San Diego State University. She began working in 2001 with a job at the nonprofit, Infoline, now known as 2-1-1 San Diego. That job sparked an interest in fundraising and philanthropy, leading her to earn a master’s degree at the University of San Diego’s Nonprofit Management and Leadership program.
“I love the joy of working in a job that was really giving back and making a difference every day,” she said. “Being in the field of philanthropy surrounds me with people who have a shared vision and motivation to help others and really make a difference in people's lives.”
Stubblefield worked for six years in Chicago, at the McCormick Tribune Foundation and at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, before returning to San Diego County. She is the current Board President for North County Philanthropy Council and has previously taught fundraising as an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego and North Park University.
Stubblefield said that she is passionate about equity and the opportunities that education offers and is looking forward to helping those who are trying to improve their lives through education. “MiraCosta has a phenomenal reputation in our community,” stated Stubblefield. “I know how many students come to MiraCosta for access to education. We can support those students by raising money for scholarships and by partnering with community members who want to support students.”
About MiraCosta College
The MiraCosta Community College District has served the coastal North San Diego County area for over 80 years. More than 19,000 credit students annually in over 70 disciplines enroll in associate degrees, university transfer and workforce readiness certificate programs. The college also serves over 7,000 students a wide spectrum of educational needs in the region ranging from programs for adult education, community education, basic skills, and ESL to a California Community College pilot program offering the nation’s first baccalaureate degree in biomanufacturing. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), veteran and military supportive institution, and Achieving the Dream Leader College, MiraCosta College fosters the academic and holistic success of its diverse learners within a caring and equitable environment to strengthen the educational, economic, cultural, and social well-being of the communities it serves. MiraCosta College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).
