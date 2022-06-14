Nutramax Laboratories expanding operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nutramax Laboratories, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplement products for people and pets, today announced plans to expand operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $30 million investment will create ­­­­approximately 200 new jobs.

For 30 years, Nutramax Laboratories has been researching and developing high-quality nutritional supplement products. In 2010, the company conducted a multi-state site search and moved its animal health business and corporate operations to Lancaster County and, since that time, has been actively engaged in the Lancaster community, providing support to local schools and churches, area law enforcement and fire services, numerous small businesses and many local charitable organizations. Nutramax Laboratories operates facilities in both South Carolina and Maryland and continues to be an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in research, manufacturing and quality control.

In addition to three existing locations in Lancaster, Nutramax Laboratories’ new facility will be located at 785 Fort Mill Highway in Indian Land and will house additional warehousing, distribution and future manufacturing capabilities.

Individuals interested in joining the Nutramax Laboratories team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Lancaster County to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are pleased to continue to grow in Lancaster County. With this newest expansion to the Indian Land area, we will continue providing a positive impact that goes beyond our economic development commitments. For 30 years, we have been blessed with a fantastic team of employees committed to delivering the very best to our consumers. Our values of glorifying God, serving our people, supporting our community and pursuing excellence have created an unwavering guide to fulfilling our mission.” -Nutramax Laboratories President and CEO Todd Henderson, DVM

“When leading companies like Nutramax Laboratories find long-term success in our state, it shows the world that we have the business-friendly environment and skilled workforce in place where companies can grow. Congratulations to Nutramax Laboratories on this latest expansion in Lancaster County, and we look forward to their continued success in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Nutramax Laboratories’ expansion highlights the growth that life sciences companies are experiencing throughout South Carolina. We congratulate them on their expansion and look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited that Nutramax is adding a fourth location in Lancaster County. They are demonstrating how businesses not only can succeed, but thrive in Lancaster County. They are a great corporate citizen and embody our economic development tagline – where big ideas become reality.” -Lancaster County Council Chair Steve Harper