Fraud.net Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

As a leading online fraud detection provider, Fraud.net’s SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects its ongoing efforts in data and client security.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net received Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification, with no exceptions. This certification issued by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) ensures a service provider has the procedures in place to securely manage data to protect the interests and privacy of its customers. The independent audit encompassed Fraud.net’s compliance with the SOC 2 Type 2 control framework for all five Trust Services Principles.

According to the AICPA, the SOC 2 report provides “...detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users’ data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.”

A SOC 2 Type 2 report includes management’s description of the service organization’s systems and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls. It provides valuable information to help existing and future customers to assess risks associated with outsourced services.

Since its founding, Fraud.net has been committed to maintaining the highest security standards for its clients. It prioritizes client trust and safety. To that end, Fraud.net protects all clients and their customer data stored through security best practices, including robust administrative and operational procedures. The company maintains a comprehensive multi-level security environment, mapped against sought-after compliance standards and frameworks. It monitors this environment continuously to ensure maximum protection.

As a leading online fraud detection provider, Fraud.net’s SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects these ongoing efforts. In addition, the company conforms to other standards including NTIS-LADMF, PCI-DSS SAQ.D, and GDPR.

To learn more about Fraud.net’s compliance with security regulations, contact us and schedule a free demo.