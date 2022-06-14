Tennessee Horticulture Companies Host Canadian Buyers

NASHVILLE — Canadian buyers visited seven Tennessee horticulture businesses last week for an inbound trade mission. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted the tour to expand export opportunities for the state’s producers of ornamental plants.

“We continue our efforts to connect Tennessee businesses with markets not just in Tennessee, but internationally,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Tennessee has an exceptional nursery industry, and we have the ability to compete on a global scale. We are excited for the trade opportunities and the benefit to our state’s economy that will follow these connections.”

During the trip, companies hosted buyers who represented major Canadian producers and purchasers. The visiting representatives also met with Tennessee’s horticulture association board members to learn more about the thriving green industry that has been expanding for generations.

“This trade mission was a great initiative by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,” Supplier Development Specialist Lianne Barnes of GoMaterials said. “Not only was it educational, but also a great opportunity for GoMaterials to meet some of Tennessee’s green industry leaders.” GoMaterials is a wholesale plant and tree sourcing marketplace and service headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

The event was sponsored by the Southern United States Trade Association and had participation from both North Carolina and Tennessee businesses.

TDA’s mission is to promote responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, develop economic opportunities, and ensure safe and dependable food and fiber for the citizens of Tennessee. For more information about TDA’s export assistance, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/department/business-development-division/export-assistance.html.