Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,844 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Horticulture Companies Host Canadian Buyers

NASHVILLE — Canadian buyers visited seven Tennessee horticulture businesses last week for an inbound trade mission. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted the tour to expand export opportunities for the state’s producers of ornamental plants.

“We continue our efforts to connect Tennessee businesses with markets not just in Tennessee, but internationally,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Tennessee has an exceptional nursery industry, and we have the ability to compete on a global scale. We are excited for the trade opportunities and the benefit to our state’s economy that will follow these connections.”

During the trip, companies hosted buyers who represented major Canadian producers and purchasers. The visiting representatives also met with Tennessee’s horticulture association board members to learn more about the thriving green industry that has been expanding for generations.

“This trade mission was a great initiative by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,” Supplier Development Specialist Lianne Barnes of GoMaterials said. “Not only was it educational, but also a great opportunity for GoMaterials to meet some of Tennessee’s green industry leaders.” GoMaterials is a wholesale plant and tree sourcing marketplace and service headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

The event was sponsored by the Southern United States Trade Association and had participation from both North Carolina and Tennessee businesses.

TDA’s mission is to promote responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, develop economic opportunities, and ensure safe and dependable food and fiber for the citizens of Tennessee. For more information about TDA’s export assistance, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/department/business-development-division/export-assistance.html.

You just read:

Tennessee Horticulture Companies Host Canadian Buyers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.