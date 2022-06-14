Metropolis Showcases Expo XT for Webex & MS Teams Insights at Cisco Live 2022
Hybrid UC and UcaaS Analytics showcased at Cisco Live (voice-chat-video)FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis is showcasing Expo XT for Cisco UCCM, Webex & MS Teams analytics at Cisco Live, June 12th – 16th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at booth 929. Cisco Live, an annual technology and communications conference sponsored by Cisco, brings together the nation’s top UC collaborators and telecom decision-makers to gain knowledge, skills and expertise on Cisco technologies, fueling the drive to deliver the best user-experience in communication platforms.
Metropolis’ global network of partners and clients can capture insights, using Expo XT, from Webex, MS Teams, Avaya Spaces, RingCentral, Zoom and others. Data Analysts may now view their collaborative insights from hybrid multimodal environments in a single pane of glass.
The Metropolis Team will be presenting how Expo XT delivers immediate value through improved productivity and exceeding business objectives by examining the capture of each user’s participation (or lack of) in virtual meetings, voice and chat. Metropolis' dynamic UC analytic product includes historical call reporting, live call monitoring, real-time graphical dashboards, unity connection reporting and advanced alerting tools. Risk notifications can be triggered via screen pop, email and SMS for 911 calls, trunk capacity and toll fraud breaches and a wide variety of alerts.
Metropolis takes pride in staying ahead of the curve in business intelligence and constantly adapting to the daily change of business operations landscape, while delivering the ability to customize reports and optimize performance with real-time and historical data.
There will be daily raffle prize drawn at booth 929. Attendees who register to complete a private demo are eligible for the grand prize drawing on June 15; to register, please fill out the short form at the bottom of this link: CiscoLive 2022.
About Metropolis Corp.
Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility and enable them to undertake vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit Metropolis or follow Metropolis on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
