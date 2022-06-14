"Transformer" Exhibition Hall Wins The 2022 Gold Vector Award From igus
The winners of the 2022 vector awards were honored at the Hannover Messe. The golden vector award went to Gepber Szinpad of Hungary for their multifunctional hall automated with e-chains. (Source: igus GmbH)
First prize goes to event space automated with e-chainsEAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, a world leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, announced the winners of the 2022 vector awards on June 1 at Hannover Messe 2022. The golden vector award went to Hungarian firm Gepber Szinpad for an automated event space that transforms at the touch of a button.
igus holds the vector award competition every two years to recognize outstanding energy chain applications from all over the world. In addition to identifying gold, silver, and bronze award winners, the competition also recognizes sustainable applications with the green award. This year, a panel of judges drawn from industry, research, and specialist media evaluated a total of 232 entries from 36 countries before awarding top honors (worth €5,000) to the Gepber Szinpad project.
Built for the Hungexpo Congress and Exhibition Centre in Budapest, the automated hall's ability to change configuration reminded many of the well-known fictional robots who can instantly transform themselves into cars or trucks. The system's core consists of 43 mobile platforms with over 2,000 seats covering 1,800 square meters. The seat rows can assume 8 different formations, thanks to an electromechanical lifting device equipped with 3400 series e-chains® and energy and data cables from the chainflex® product range. A single operator can change the space from a theatre to an open ballroom--in just 8 minutes.
"This application shows in an impressive way how e-chains are used to put innovative automation ideas into practice," says Michael Blass, CEO of e-chain Systems at igus. "And we are delighted to present the prize again this year at the Hannover Messe, which is celebrating a sensational comeback this year."
Competition entries from North America included:
SIA Solutions (Pittsburgh, PA) with their system of mats that can be lowered from ship to shore to protect the banks of the Mississippi River from erosion. The system's gantry cranes use chainflex series power and data cables from igus as well as energy chains of the igus E4 series (E4.32 and E4.56).
Alio Industries (Arvada, CO) with their Hybrid Hexapod that can position components to within 100 nanometers for laser processing and other micro-machining projects. The device uses e-chains of the e-skin flat (SKF 12) series from igus to meet the necessary cleanroom requirements.
Pillar Innovations (Grantsville, UT) with their Mix Bowl Transporter, a vehicle for transporting explosives within a factory that uses triflex® series energy chains (TRE.50.080.0).
Dickson Consultants (Lambton Shores, ON) with their Golf Lift, a device to assist golfers in traversing steep slopes. The system uses chainflex cables from igus and e-chains of the E4.1 series.
Detailed information about the competition, the award ceremony, and all entries can be found at https://www.igus.com/info/2022-vector-awards
