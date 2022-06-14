New Focal Mechanical Stimulation Devices Debut at Becker’s Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management Conference

VibraCool® Pro Healthcare Buzzy® Pro for PRP Injections VibraCool® Pro

Leading innovator in wearable pain relief launches new line of office-based, pacemaker-safe, mechanical stimulation devices

The biggest risks for opioid use disorder are being on opioids when you go to surgery, bad muscle strength, and limited options at home. VibraCool solves them all.” — Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs CEO and Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief devices, announced a new category of office-based neuromodulation pain relief will debut June 16-18, at the Becker’s Spine, Orthopedic + Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. Responding to demand for a reusable, in-office mechanical stimulation (M-Stim®) modality, PCL created the Buzzy® Pro for procedures like PRP injections and the VibraCool® Pro Healthcare to allow for stimulation treatments without electrical leads or pacemaker risks.

“With research that led to a $1.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), we discovered transcutaneous electrical stimulation (E-Stim) is too superficial to reach the nerves that block pain. Likewise, higher frequencies of electricity twitch muscles, when you want to stretch and separate them for range of motion,” said inventor and Primary Investigator Amy Baxter MD. “The biggest breakthrough is that patients can try VibraCool in the office, then use it at home before surgery. The biggest risks for opioid use disorder are being on opioids when you go to surgery, bad muscle strength, and limited options at home. VibraCool solves them all.”

Pain Care Labs uses a patented frequency of focal M-Stim to achieve neuromodulation pain relief without E-Stim. Recent discoveries showed that deep position and motion nerves give 90% of the pain-blocking effect of gate control physiology. “When you trigger the nerves with the right frequency,” explains Baxter, “the volume of pain is immediately turned down.”

Pain Care Labs uses Nobel-prize-winning science to make devices incorporating frequency, pressure, and temperature to relieve acute and chronic pain. A successful Phase 1 pilot showed a 57% reduction in low back pain that lasted approximately as long as acetaminophen with codeine. Pain Care Labs is embarking on NIH trials of a low-back pain device it hopes to have market-ready in Q4.

These new devices are safe with pacemakers because they have no electrical leads or transmission. The change to telemedicine and the in-office concerns of COVID-19 led to a focus on VibraCool, giving patients the options to manage pain at home. This led to the discovery that patients who got off opioids or who exercised before surgery did better after surgery.

Pain Care Labs already offers a variety of interventions for pain relief for inflammation, overuse, and post-operative recovery. The Company’s new devices allow practitioners to let patients try M-stim and thermal therapies inexpensively in the office. Buzzy Pro is particularly suited for interventions like corticosteroid or PRP injections, according to opioid-sparing orthopedic surgeon Don Buford MD. “We use ultrasound to target injections to make joints more comfortable. Using cold sprays for injection pain can ruin a probe. Buzzy Pro delivers pain relief without risking equipment.”

This week, the Company is thrilled to introduce VibraCool Pro, VibraCool Pro Healthcare, Buzzy Pro, and DuoTherm in person at the Becker's ASC Annual Meeting in Chicago. “Under pandemic, surgery centers have played a crucial role in delivering high-quality, low-cost healthcare,” observes Nicole O’Brien, Director of Channel Marketing & Business Development at Pain Care Labs. “We are honored to be part of the conversation around strategic growth of ASCs, with patient care at the center.”

ABOUT THE NIH HEAL INITIATIVE The NIH awarded almost a billion dollars in grants during the 2019 fiscal year to tackle the national opioid crisis through the agency's NIH HEAL Initiative. NIH launched the Initiative in April 2018 to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and enhance pain management.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs’ mission is to eliminate unnecessary pain. The Company's award-winning solutions are based on a patented Oscillice® neuromodulation platform using mechanical stimulation and ice or heat to give serious, simple relief. With over 75 studies establishing efficacy, Buzzy® has been used to block pain from over 42 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com