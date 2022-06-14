empatiX Consulting Starts New College Program “empatiX eXplorers”

Welcome expatiX eXplorers

Bringing New Ideas and Skill Sets to the Team

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting is pleased to announce the inaugural year of its college intern program entitled the “empatiX eXplorers” program. The five college students come from a mix of experience and backgrounds and are eager to advance their knowledge alongside the empatiX team.

empatiX Consulting continues to grow and expand their client network and team. With the addition of these new college students comes added expertise in many areas of study across different colleges and universities in the United States.

The empatiX eXplorers will each partner up with a mentor on the team who will show them the ins and outs of the company and will help guide them through a variety of projects. In addition to mentorship, the students will benefit from learning various strategy and research skills. They will also be able to join in on client meetings, conduct interviews, write blogs, and will help lead project debrief sessions.

empatiX was founded on a human-centered approach to consulting and as co-founder Brian Cruikshank noted “This program will not only help our company thrive but also allow these students to grow and develop professionally. We hope that by the end of the summer, students will be transformed into better and more thoughtful leaders for the future.”

empatiX believes mixing different talents with collaboration, empathy and a growth mindset are key to a well-rounded and supportive team. With these different and unique students, they will be able to add new diverse interests, backgrounds, and ideas to their ever-expanding team.

Co-founder Jess Horkan states that “It is so important to invest in the emerging workforce to help lead the next generation. Through our empatiX eXplorers program we will be able to provide these students all the skills, tools, and resources they need to succeed.”

The new empatiX eXplorers include:

● Brigitte Gorham - Boston College, Communications

● Elie Safi - Bentley University, Finance

● James Horkan - Brown University, Applied Math and Economics

● Jake Bornhoft - University of Minnesota, Communications

● Anthony Previte - Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Electrical Engineering

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience, is our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. We are knowledgeable strategists that use our decades of experience to efficiently blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. The core industries we serve include insurance, banking, tech services + hardware, retail, healthcare, and tech platforms. We focus on building agile solutions to drive efficiency and pride ourselves on leveraging new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights.