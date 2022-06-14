Active World Club and KOA Combat Form New Crypto Sports Partnership

Active World Club

New Partnership Expands Utility & Reach of Both Tokens

This agreement is a perfect example of crypto communities working together to build new and exciting real world use cases and utility that benefit not only the projects, but the industry as a whole.” — Active World Club COO, Beau Kelley

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Club, (www.ActiveWorldClub.com) a leading decentralized crypto club and trading exchange is pleased to announce that it has partnered with KOA Combat token. Under the agreement, AWC will list the KOA Combat token on its P2P sports betting platform www.MadHatterSports.net and KOA Combat will list the AWC Rewards token AWRT on its new P2P sports betting platform when it launches later this summer.

KOA Combat Chief Operating Officer Dan Lipman commented, “Because of the competitive nature of crypto tokens, partnerships and deals are harder to come by. After speaking with the AWC team, we see several areas of future opportunities to build new and exciting use cases for our communities based on where both organizations are in their development. This agreement creates a path that allows us to collaborate and connect our communities around a common goal and build this empire together.”

Estimates place the size of the MMA fan base at over 450 Million making it the third largest sports fan base in the world. Additionally the MMA fan base is young and global with 40% of the fan base between the ages of 18 and 35, very similar to the demographic of crypto investors. Pair those statistics with a $70 Billion global sports betting market and the opportunity to leverage blockchain, the metaverse, MMA and crypto communities is massive.

AWC COO, Beau Kelley added, “From our perspective this deal makes a ton of sense and really symbolizes our club mantra of VC meets crypto lifestyle. It’s very rare in the crypto space that you have 2 projects, building real world use cases, with real world assets, operating under traditional corporate structures.” Mr. Kelley went on to say, “Initially, we’ll be listing the KOA Combat token on our P2P sports betting platform www.MadHatterSports.net and KOA Combat will be listing our utility token AWRT on their platform. Going forward this is a fantastic opportunity to extend the AWC brand and utility into a high growth area of the sports world. This agreement is a perfect example of how crypto communities working together can build new and exciting real world use cases and utility that benefits not only the projects, but the crypto industry as a whole.”

About Active World Club

The AWC mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies. Memberships are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWC created a safe space for all members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access to all AWC member features.

For more information about Active World Club please visit www.ActiveWorldClub.com, www.MadHatter.Exchange or email concierge@activeworldclub.com.

About KOA Combat

KOA COMBAT LLC leads the crypto industry with its best-in-class tokenomics, renowned cryptologists development team, 60+ years combined professional management team, top co-sponsorships, state of the art fighter NFTs, first of its kind P2E gaming platform, LIVE PPV event streaming and extensive charitable giving.

For additional information please visit www.KOACombat.com or contact KOA Combat directly at info@KOACombat.com

