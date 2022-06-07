Active World Club Lists New Carbon Credits Crypto Currency Token Carbon Coin

The Carbon Coin Token

Club to establish New Carbon Credits Exchange

The goal of Carbon Coin and the new carbon credits exchange is to become the standard trading platform and currency for the buying and selling of carbon credits in the US” — Carbon Coin founder John Bunszel

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Club, (www.ActiveWorldClub.com) a leading decentralized crypto currency club and trading exchange is pleased to announce the listing of the new carbon credits token, Carbon Coin on its VIP crypto currency exchange www.MadHatter.Exchange. The Club also announced its intent to launch a new exchange that will allow for the buying and selling of carbon credits.

Carbon Coin – The new token is a crypto currency that will be used to buy and sell carbon credits on the exchange. Carbon credits are tradable certificates that give the holder the right to emit, over a certain period of time, carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. The certificate, or credit, can then be minted into an NFT and purchased using the new Carbon Coin token on the exchange.

Carbon Coin founder John Bunszel stated, “The goal of Carbon Coin and the new carbon credits exchange is to become the standard trading platform and currency for the buying and selling of carbon credits in the US.” He went on to say, “Creating a new cryptocurrency based market place for the trading of carbon credits can play an important role in unlocking new financial opportunities while lowering overall carbon emissions. For example, farms that create carbon credits would be able to monetize those credits on the exchange by selling them to businesses that need additional credits to lower their carbon footprint. The Carbon Coin and carbon credits marketplace will create a new, safe ecosystem to facilitate these types of transactions.”

Voluntary Carbon Markets or VCM’s topped $1 Billion in 2021. Industry experts have estimated the carbon markets could reach $4 trillion by 2050. The year 2050 is also the timeline provided by the Paris agreement for the world to achieve net-zero emissions.

The Task Force on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, a group of more than 200 experts, consultants and NGO’s released a report that stated, large-scale voluntary carbon markets (VCM’s) are critical to reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement – they will enable more companies to turn net-zero commitments into action. The report summary stated, VCM’s need to grow by 15X by 2030 in order to reach the goals of the Paris agreement by 2050.

AWC COO, Beau Kelley added, “Most, if not all of our daily activities have some impact on our carbon footprint. Individuals and businesses are either producing carbon or generating credits based on their activities. The future potential for Carbon Coin and the carbon credits market is so massive it’s almost hard to place a value on it.”

About Active World Club

The AWC mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies. Memberships are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWC created a safe space for all members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access to all AWC member features. For more information about Active World Club please visit www.ActiveWorldClub.com, www.MadHatter.Exchange or email concierge@activeworldclub.com.

About Carbon Coin

The Carbon Coin is new crypto currency used to buy and sell Carbon Credits on a decentralized private exchange. Currently there is a lack of Exchanges and/or Crypto Currencies for utilization of Carbon Credits to benefit local farmers, agricultural land owners, as well as large Corporations. Our goal is to be recognized by the industry leaders and/or government as the main Crypto Exchange and Currency of the Fast growing Clean Earth initiative.

For additional information please visit www.ActiveWorldClub.com/carbon.

