Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of June 13, 2022
Governor Signs Bill Protecting Use of Certain COVID Treatments
On June 7, the governor signed legislation into law to prohibit the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts from sanctioning the licenses of doctors who prescribe two drugs touted by some as possible treatments for COVID-19, but not approved for that purpose for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The bill also imposes a gag order on pharmacists by prohibiting them from raising questions with patients and doctors about the efficacy or safety of using the drugs for non-approved purposes.
The drugs in question are ivermectin, a treatment for parasitic worms, and hydroxychloroquine sulfate, which is used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Neither are proven effective against COVID-19, and the National Institute of Health’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel recommends against using them to treat the disease. The protections for those who prescribe the two drugs for off label purposes are included in House Bill 2149. The bill takes effect Aug. 28.
Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts
On June, the Missouri attorney general issued subpoenas to seven school districts seeking information on student surveys that allegedly contain information the attorney general deemed inappropriate.
In a news release, the attorney general claims the surveys ask questions relating to racial views, political affiliation and sexual orientation. The subpoenaed districts are Mehlville and Webster Groves in the St. Louis area, Lee’s Summit and Park Hill in the Kansas City area and Jefferson City. The attorney general gave the districts 10 days to comply.
Earlier this year, the attorney general sued about four dozen public school districts over their COVID-19 mitigation efforts. None of the lawsuits made much progress, and all but a few were dismissed. In May, however, the attorney general again sued six districts over the issue – all for the second time after previous cases against them had been dismissed.
Upcoming Town Hall
I will be hosting an in-person town hall on Saturday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, located at 2657 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO.
Social distancing will be observed during the event, and breakfast will be served. For more information or to RSVP, please email Brian.Farmer@senate.mo.gov or call 573-751-3158.
Registering to Vote Information
If you are a Kansas City resident, please visit the Kansas City Election Board website for more information on how to vote or where to register to vote. If you a resident of Jackson County, but not a Kansas City resident, please visit the Jackson County Election Board website for more information.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Special License Plate
During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 189, which I was proud to sponsor. This legislation creates a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Anyone interested in supporting this Kansas City gem can apply for the license plate by following these steps:
- Make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
- Donations can be made directly to the museum or by sending the museum a check upon submitting your application. Be sure to get a receipt for your contribution.
- Complete the 1716 form to apply for the specialty license plate. This form can be found at mo.gov/motor-vehicle/plates/personalized-specialty.html.
- When completing the form, select “other” and fill in that you are applying for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plate.
- Send your application, along with your $10 museum donation (or the receipt for your donation), and your $15 standard plate application fee to the museum at 1616 E. 18th St., KCMO 64108.
As of April 9, 2021, anyone age 5 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about the vaccine in Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
University Health is now providing Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shots for COVID-19. The CDC approved a booster shot for any adult who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or for any adult who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine at least two months ago. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment by calling 816-404-CARE or walk in to University Health (2211 Charlotte St., KCMO 64108) or University Health Lakewood Medical Center (7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO 64139). The COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5-12 at these two locations as well. Patients may make an appointment with their child’s provider at the Med/Ped’s clinic at UHTMC or the Family Medicine Clinic at UHLMC. Additional vaccine information, including free transportation info, is available at www.universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.
The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available. For more information, please visit jacohd.org.
The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Senator Washington’s Sponsored Legislation for 2022
|Bill Number
|Description
|Status
|Senate Bill 717
|Authorizes a tax credit for urban farms located in a food desert
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Economic Development Committee
|Senate Bill 718
|Designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri
|Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed
|Senate Bill 719
|Authorizes a tax credit for the purchase of certain homes
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Bill 793
|Creates provisions relating to expungement for certain marijuana offenses
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 794
|Modifies provisions relating to medical marijuana program participants in family court matters
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee
|Senate Bill 795
|Modifies provisions relating to law enforcement officer use of force
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 854
|Modifies provisions relating to reporting requirements of law enforcement agencies
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee
|Senate Bill 855
|Establishes the “Cronkite New Voices Act” to protect the freedom of press in school-sponsored media
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Education Committee
|Senate Bill 856
|Modifies provisions relating to the expungement of records
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 896
|Modifies provisions relating to probation and parole for certain offenders
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 897
|Authorizes a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Bill 898
|Allows a museum property tax levy to be used for certain museums
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Local Government and Elections Committee
|Senate Bill 994
|Creates new provisions prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles
|Formal Calendar for Senate Bills for Perfection
|Senate Bill 995
|Modifies provisions relating to parole eligibility
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 1094
|Modifies provisions relating to wrongful convictions
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 1130
|Modifies provisions relating to earned compliance credits for probation
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 1145
|Establishes the third full week in September as “Sickle Cell Awareness Week” in Missouri
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Progress and Development Committee
|Senate Bill 1146
|Modifies provisions relating to organ donation
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Progress and Development Committee
|Senate Bill 1147
|Requires the MO HealthNet Division to conduct an annual review of services available for enrollees with sickle cell disease
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Health and Pensions Committee
|Senate Bill 1172
|Modifies provisions relating to sales tax revenues for certain transportation authorities
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Local Government and Elections Committee
|Senate Bill 1193
|Modifies provisions relating to electric vehicle tax credits
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Economic Development Committee
|Senate Bill 1194
|Modifies provisions relating to voter registration
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Local Government and Elections Committee
|Senate Bill 1195
|Modifies provisions relating to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Education Committee
|Senate Bill 1196
|Modifies provisions relating to a tax credit for providing services to homeless persons
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Economic Development Committee
|Senate Bill 1205
|Modifies provisions relating to the certification of juveniles for trial as an adult
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 1230
|Modifies provisions relating to expungement of criminal records
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Concurrent Resolution 35
|Establishes the third full week in September as “Sickle Cell Awareness Week”
|Voted Do Pass by House Rules – Administrative Oversight Committee
|Senate Joint Resolution 42
|Places limits on increases of the assessment of certain properties
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Joint Resolution 43
|Places limits on increases of the assessment of certain properties
|Second Read and Referred to Senate Ways and Means Committee
