PhDs can now be pursued after four years of undergraduate study: Dr. Prakash Bhosale

UGC will allow candidates with CGPAs of 7.5/10 in a four-year undergraduate program to apply for PhD without a master's degree.

Students who complete a 4-year UG degree can pursue a PhD as per recent University Grants Commission (UGC) directives. This decision will facilitate students' ability to get started in research.”
— Dr. Prakash Bhosale
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the event organized by University Students Forum in Mumbai recently, Dr. Prakash Bhosale discussed the latest UGC reforms with students. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalized its regulations on PhD degree awards that will allow candidates with CGPAs of 7.5/10 in a four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) to apply for PhD admissions without completing a master's program.

Consequently, either patenting or publishing in peer-reviewed or refereed journals exclusively is recommended as a means of reversing the practice of publishing in fraudulent journals. UGC Regulations 2022 are expected to be published by the end of June and become effective in 2022-23.

Students who complete a 4-year UG degree can apply directly to pursue a PhD in their preferred course of study in accordance with recent University Grants Commission (UGC) directives. This decision will facilitate students' ability to get started in research. Previously, a PG or MA degree was required before enrolling in a PhD. Several central universities have eliminated the MPhil degree.

He said, "The minimum CGPA for applicants with a four-year, eight-semester Bachelor's degree is 7.5/10, with a 0.5 CGPA relaxation for reserve categories as well as economically disadvantaged applicants."

He further stated, "To improve the research ecosystem, four-year undergraduates with a research bent should be encouraged to pursue PhDs. For this reason, UGC allows four-year UG students who have a cumulative grade point average of 7.5/10 or higher to be considered for admission to the PhD program. If a student's CGPA is less than 7.5, he or she will need a one-year Master's degree,"

To fill the remaining 40% of empty seats, a university-level test will be used, according to the new regulations. Admission will be based on a national-level test at 100% or a split of 60% and 40% based on a national-level test and a university-level or state-level test. In the selection of these candidates, 100% of the weight will be given to interviews/vivas conducted by the institution if all vacant positions are filled through national-level entrance exams (conducted by UGC, CSIR, ICMR, ICAR, etc). According to Dr. Prakash Bhosale, the US's leading universities use this system.

Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer who delivers many lectures on online education to various entrepreneurs, corporate employees, Student groups in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

