UPSTACK and CallTower Announce Partnership
Partnership combines the intelligence of the digital infrastructure platform with the communicative power of cloud-based solutionsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with UPSTACK, the fast-growing platform that is transforming the way businesses design and select digital infrastructure solutions.
UPSTACK’s partnership with CallTower is part of its strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform, which combines leading internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources.
Under the partnership with UPSTACK, CallTower now has access to unique benefits, including UPSTACK’s expert advisors, trusted client relationships and web-based tools designed to accelerate their revenue.
“We are thrilled to partner with UPSTACK and combine their sourcing platform with our suite of solutions,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited to be able to offer powerful partnerships in order to ensure the continued success and communication of our customers and clients.”
“UPSTACK is a trusted technology partner to more than 2,500 customers, providing strategic guidance and personalized support to businesses of all sizes—from SMBs to global enterprises,” said Danielle DeCosta, Vice President of Supplier and Sales Enablement for UPSTACK. “The partnership with CallTower adds market-leading UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to UPSTACK’s portfolio that our advisors can recommend to our valued business customers.”
CallTower was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their December 2021 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. CallTower combines powerful voice-enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution and digital workplace.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digitalinfrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK’s service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT.
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.
