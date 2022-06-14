Miami-based Diaz Leyva Group Announces Major Milestones While Celebrating Company's Fifth Anniversary

Diaz Leyva Group Team Diaz Leyva Group Daniel Diaz Leyva, Chairman and CEO of Diaz Leyva Group

Minority-Owned Firm Taps New Leadership and Expands Footprint in the U.S.

CORAL GABLES, FL, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diaz Leyva Group, leading boutique law practice focused on real estate and business transactions across the U.S., today announced major expansion plans in tandem with the firm’s five year anniversary. After the company’s most successful year to-date — with over $750M in transaction volume — the Miami-based firm maintains a significant pipeline of new projects, team promotions and market growth across loan transactions for bank and non-bank lenders, land acquisitions for land developers and homebuilders, multi-family, retail and industrial acquisitions and dispositions for investors and developers, leases for asset managers and owners and home purchases for high net worth families with transaction volume in excess of $200M through May of 2022.

With offices in Florida and Colorado, Diaz Leyva Group has a standing reputation of serving as a trusted advisor to clientele and delivering expert counsel across a variety of sectors, including owner-operators, family offices, investors, home builders and developers, as well as bank and non-bank lenders.

Since its inception in 2017, the firm has widened the geographic scope of service offerings to include statewide, national and global transactions via a collaborative partner model. As of this month, leadership is now licensed in the District of Columbia, allowing the firm to reciprocate into several other states, including New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

“The long-term effects the pandemic has had on real estate — not only in South Florida, but across the country — has drastically changed the landscape of residential and commercial markets,” said Daniel Diaz Leyva, Chairman and CEO of Diaz Leyva Group. “Amidst the unpredictability and volatility the industry has experienced, Diaz Leyva Group has experienced significant growth while making immediate and positive impact on clients’ goals. We have remained steadfast in providing the same quality of service that clients have always received while helping them navigate the countless challenges of complex real estate and business transactions.”

Leadership changes include:

● Daniel Diaz Leyva, Chairman and CEO: As co-founder of the firm, Daniel will serve as Chairman and CEO, in charge of setting the company-wide strategic vision as well as executing day-to-day business plans to ensure its continued growth and profitability. Having previously served as Managing Partner, Daniel will create and maintain the corporate culture and value system of the team; generate new business as well as retain existing clientele; identify strategic partnerships consistent with annual goals; elevate the firm's visibility in the marketplace and more.

● Marlene Garcia, Managing Partner: Making the shift from Senior Counsel to Managing Partner, Marlene will work hand-in-hand with the CEO to execute the firm’s business plan. Additional responsibilities include ensuring the efficient and effective execution of the firm’s mandates on behalf of its clients; managing day-to-day client counsel; providing mentorship programs to the executive team and more. A South Florida native, Marlene has been practicing law for nearly three decades, handling commercial and residential real estate law, drafting and interpreting contracts and loan documents, the sale and purchase of real property and business entities, construction law, foreclosures, tax deeds and commercial leasing.

● James P. Gueits, Equity Partner: Serving in an Of Counsel capacity for the firm, James ‘JP’ Gueits will now be an Equity Partner. With extensive experience in business, estate planning and complex commercial litigation, JP advises private clients and family offices with significant business and real estate interests on planning for domestic and cross-border investment, business structuring and acquiring or disposing of assets or businesses. James also counsels shareholders and other corporate stakeholders on the tax aspects of their business and investment activity.

About Diaz Leyva Group

Diaz Leyva Group is a leading minority-owned boutique law firm focused on real estate and business transactions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, Diaz Leyva Group seeks to deliver quality, unbiased and transparent counsel to clients. Leveraging a collaborative partner model, the firm has the capabilities to service clients across the United States and around the world to address specialized local needs, tapping local counsel within their extensive network, on an ad hoc basis. Representing owner-operators, investors, family offices, developers as well as bank and non-bank lenders, Diaz Leyva Group shepherd’s client deals from inception to closing. With extensive transactional experience, the firm supports clients in two key ways – as outside general counsel and as an outsourced legal department.

Led by transactional attorney Daniel Diaz Leyva, the practice has scaled to support a variety of clientele from start-ups to publicly traded companies. He is known as a trusted advisor who mitigates client risk in business deals, creates awareness of issues and guides clients through to decision-making options.

For more information, visit www.DiazLeyvaGroup.com.