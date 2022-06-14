Submit Release
898 Marketing Chosen as Agency of Record for United States Football League’s Inaugural Playoff and Championship Games

This image shows the USFL's championship logo comprised of a trophy and red, white and blue colors and stars spelling out USFL championship.

Youngstown integrated marketing agency 898 Marketing was chosen as Agency of Record for the USFL's inaugural postseason games in Canton, Ohio.

Award-winning Northeast Ohio Agency Chosen to Lead Media Communications as well as Traditional and Digital Marketing Efforts for the USFL’s Postseason

The Road to Canton will bring excitement for football fans of all ages and we are equally excited to begin working with the USFL to help deliver a legendary and memorable experience.”
— Jeff Ryznar, president, 898 Marketing
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Football League (USFL) has partnered with 898 Marketing, an integrated marketing and communications company, as its Agency of Record for its inaugural postseason and Championship games being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on June 25 and July 3. The award-winning agency based in Youngstown, Ohio, will be responsible for strategic media planning and buying of traditional, digital, and social efforts to create awareness and drive ticket sales for the games, as well as managing media relations in Cleveland, Columbus, Youngstown and Western Pennsylvania for the USFL’s postseason efforts.

“We are proud and honored to have earned the trust of the USFL to deliver accountable solutions, ensuring success and excitement for its inaugural Playoffs and Championships here in Northeast Ohio,” said Jeff Ryznar, president of 898 Marketing. “The Road to Canton will bring excitement for football fans of all ages to enjoy in the region and we are equally excited to begin working with the USFL to help deliver a legendary and memorable experience that sets the tone for years to come with this league.”

Founded in 2014, 898 Marketing provides strategic planning, creative development, and integrated communication proudly serving local, regional, national and international clients. The 24 team members leverage their talents, data and information to develop compelling video, content and branding experiences delivering accountable results through a variety of communication channels including social media, traditional media, programmatic and digital, mobile, experiential and events. The local awareness of the marketplace, its history of performance driven results and culture of responding with a sense of urgency to always do what is needed earned the business and trust of the USFL.

The USFL’s semi-final and Championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located at the Hall of Fame Village, presented by Johnson Controls, in Canton, Ohio. Two (w) Playoff games will be played on June 25. The USFL Championship Game will be played on July 3 where the first champion will be crowned in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased at HallOfFameVillage.com or at TheUSFL.com.



About 898 Marketing

898 Marketing is an award winning strategic and integrated marketing agency delivering accountable campaigns with a relentless commitment to brand growth and digital innovation. To find out more about 898 Marketing and the list of partners who have experienced positive results through its expertise and services, visit www.898marketing.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

898 Marketing Media Contact: Kelly Fertig // kfertig@898marketing.com


About the USFL

The United States Football League (USFL) is a new, independent football league that is not affiliated with the defunct 1980s league or its owners. The inaugural USFL season kicked off April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division. Each team will play a 10-game regular-season in Birmingham. The USFL Playoffs begin in Canton on June 25 between the top two teams in each division and the USFL Championship Game will be played on July 3 between division winners. Each USFL team carries a 40-man active roster plus a 10-man practice squad. Players receive base compensation and are eligible for victory bonuses. NBC Sports and FOX Sports are the League’s official media partners and will present all 43 regular- and postseason games on FOX, FS1, NBC, USA, or Peacock networks. Brian Woods is President of Football Operations, and former Dallas Cowboys standout and long-time NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston is Executive Vice President of Football Operations. For more information, visit theUSFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

USFL Media Contact: Darryn James // Darryn.James@theUSFL.com

Kelly Fertig
898 Marketing
+1 330-423-6420
kfertig@898marketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

