No Carbon Air to purchase three plasma gasifiers

No Carbon Air

No Carbon Air to purchase gasifiers for the production of liquid fuels, hydrogen and electrical power.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas based No Carbon Air has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase three plasma gasifiers from XcelPlus International Inc (OTC: XLPI) a company specializing in gasifier design and manufacturing. The cost of the gasifiers will be $7,500,000 for the three units which are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The 50 ton per day gasifiers are capable of gasifying municipal solid waste (MSW), waste coal, hazmat, chemical waste and sludges, tires, woody waste, plastics, highly toxic fluorinated chemicals called PFAS as well as other waste streams except for nuclear waste.

No Carbon Air is piloting a waste-to-SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) project and is in the process of contracting with a local landfill owner to use the 3 downdraft gasifiers to convert MSW into clean synthetic gas (syngas) which in turn will be converted into 3000 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per day, one ton of green hydrogen per day as well as five megawatts of electrical power.

There will be three gasifiers on site. One will be used to power an ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) power plant with an output of 5 megawatts of continuous power. Two megawatts of the power will be used to power the gasifiers and the GTL plant. There will be an additional three megawatts of output used to produce hydrogen, bitcoin mining or sold to the local grid.

The SAF will be produced through a Fischer Tropsch system and sells at a premium compared to normal jet fuel. It’s a very clean process and produces no new carbons in the atmosphere. The aviation industry is moving to synthetically produce fuels as a way to reduce carbon emissions from their jets.

For more information on No Carbon Air and this process check out our website at www.nocarbonair.com

No Carbon Air Gas to Liquids Plant