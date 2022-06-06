No Carbon Air waste-to-energy project will produce jet fuel, eliminate landfills

No Carbon Air

Start up No Carbon Air developing a waste to energy project expected to produce synthetic fuel, electrical power and green hydrogen

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A project intending to produce sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen fuel, and other green energy sources while simultaneously eliminating waste and methane emissions from landfills is being developed in Houston, Texas by waste-to-energy startup No Carbon Air LLC.

The process developed by No Carbon Air will transform municipal solid waste, hazardous materials, tires, waste coal, sludges, and other waste streams into useful fuels by funneling it into plasma gasifiers. The waste materials are first converted into a clean synthetic gas that is then processed through a Fisher-Tropsch system capable of producing up to 3,000 gallons of jet fuel per day, or one million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel, known commercially as SAF.

The waste-eliminating gasifiers, shredders, conveyers and gas-to-liquid facility required for the project can all be powered through the five megawatts of electrical power generated by the project’s Organic Rankine Cycle generator system each hour. At the conclusion of every process hour, the remaining three megawatts will be used to produce green hydrogen fuel and electrical power for the grid.

Both the project and the SAF it creates will qualify to be awarded carbon credits and renewable energy credits. No Carbon Air believes that no-guilt flying will become a reality by the first quarter of 2023.

“Once this project is operational, we will begin to design larger systems that will consume thousands of tons of waste per day, with outputs of thousands of barrels of fuel per day, hundreds of megawatts per hour, and an abundance of hydrogen for the new hydrogen society,” said Bill Smith, CEO of No Carbon Air.

The carbon credits and renewable energy credits produced by this facility will be sold on the open market to consumers of traditional energy that need to support their environmental sustainable governance programs.

For more information on No Carbon Air and its waste-to-energy fuel-production processes, please visit nocarbonair.com.